Titanium Corporation Changes its Name to CVW CleanTech

CALGARY, March 22, 2022 - CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW") (TSX-V: CVW) is pleased to announce that its name has changed from "Titanium Corporation Inc." to "CVW CleanTech Inc.", as approved by its shareholders on March 8, 2022. The common shares of CVW CleanTech Inc. will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the Corporation's new trading symbol "CVW". No action is required to be taken by the Company's shareholders with respect to this corporate name change.



Darren Morcombe, the Company's executive chair said, "Our new name, CVW CleanTech Inc., more accurately reflects our role as a clean technology company focused on helping the oil sands industry achieve their ESG goals through the reduction of methane and CO2 emissions. We enable the recovery of zircon, ilmenite and rare earth elements, along with bitumen, solvent and water through the commercial deployment of our innovative "Creating Value from Waste (CVWTM) technology."

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW is a clean technology innovator focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. The Company's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oilsands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings, while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created with the production and export of zircon and titanium, essential ingredients in the ceramics and pigment industries.

