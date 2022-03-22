Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Alphamin Reports High Grade Exploration Assay Results at Mpama North Mine and Mpama South Development Project

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

GRAND BAIE, March 22, 2022 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, "Alphamin" or the "Company"), a producer of 4% of the world's mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce drill results from its Bisie Tin Complex.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mpama South high-grade assay results2 received, including:
    • BGH095: 22.7 metres @ 3.12% Sn from 391.6 metres, including 7.7 metres @ 4.73% Sn from 391.6 metres and 6.1 metres @ 4.94% Sn from 405.9 metres;
    • BGH088: 16.0 metres @ 2.89% Sn from 297.7 metres
    • BGH094: 12.5 metres @ 2.48 % Sn from 371.9 metres
    • BGH101: 21.2 metres @ 1.34% Sn from 387.4 metres, including 6.1 metres @ 3.18% Sn from 402.7 metres
  • Mpama North high-grade assay results2 received, including:
    • MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 11.0 metres @ 27.81% from 432.2 metres

_____________________

1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020
2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths

Mpama South Drilling Update

Mpama South is the high-grade tin resource adjoining the southern end of Alphamin's operating Mpama North mine. Resource definition drilling commenced on the project in December 2020 and a maiden Mineral Resource was announced effective 24th February 2022 of 0.83Mt @ 2.58% Sn Indicated Mineral Resources and 1.95Mt @ 2.52% Sn Inferred Mineral Resources based on 79 drillholes for 23,109 metres.

By mid-March 2022, 33,556 metres and an additional 47 drillholes outside of the maiden resource had been completed. This additional ~10,000 metres of expansionary drilling and ongoing infill drilling will be progressively included in Mineral Resource estimation update exercises as assays are received on each batch every 4-8 weeks. The first update to the maiden Mineral Resource will include 23 additional drillholes comprising the results in this release. The first resource update may be as soon as end March/ early April 2022. Mineralisation still remains open in multiple directions at Mpama South and management are confident in the development project's on-going growth prospects. Figure 1 shows the location of drillhole intercepts obtained subsequent to the maiden Mpama South Mineral Resource. Intercepts in Figure 1 are colour coded by Sn grade times thickness (%Sn.m) where assays are available, or shown in green where assays are still awaited but visual mineralisation was intercepted. The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1: Mpama South Assays and visual cassiterite intercepts awaiting assaysSelected significant intercepts from the most recently received batches of drillhole assays are listed below as apparent widths:-

  • BGH095: 22.7 metres @ 3.12% Sn from 391.6 metres, including 7.7 metres @ 4.73% Sn from 391.6 metres and 6.1 metres @ 4.94% Sn from 405.9 metres;
  • BGH088: 16.0 metres @ 2.89% Sn from 297.7 metres
  • BGH094: 12.5 metres @ 2.48 % Sn from 371.9 metres
  • BGH101: 21.2 metres @ 1.34% Sn from 387.4 metres, including 6.1 metres @ 3.18% Sn from 402.7 metres

Mpama North Drilling Update

Expansion drilling commenced on the Mpama North Mine in July 2021, starting with the Mpama North Deeps target. The first drillholes showed increased structural complexity associated with a cross-cutting fault limiting the extents of the target. However, several thick and high-grade intercepts of visual cassiterite were intersected at the Deeps target between this cross-cutting fault and the deepest intercepts from the 2015 drilling, extending known mineralisation along strike northwards.

Drilling on a shallow second target termed Oso immediately north along strike of the Mpama North mine was also commenced successfully, intercepting promising though thinner zones of visual cassiterite mineralisation, which importantly, are at the same elevation to existing mining levels and within a short distance to already completed underground development.

Both visual and assayed thick high grade tin intercepts at the Deeps target provide significant opportunity for Alphamin. The process plant has a targeted feed grade of ~4.0% Sn, and the very high grade mineralisation intercepted in the Deeps area can be in excess of 20% Sn. This material will need to be blended with substantial quantities of low-grade material to achieve the target plant feed grade. Opportunities exist for the Mpama North mine to add production from previously unmined lower grade blocks to the mining schedule and potentially add other low-grade areas to the resource, ultimately extending mine life and maintaining a steady feed grade at the operation. Drilling continues in 2022 to evaluate the Deeps and Oso targets in 1H 2022, and will commence on the down dip eastern target of Mpama North too in May 2022 which still remains open and untested.

The most significant intercept from the recently received batches of drillhole assays is MND019 in the Deeps target and is listed below as an apparent width:-

  • MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 11.0 metres @ 27.81% from 432.2 metres

MND019 intercepted the thick high-grade zone of mineralisation ~28 metres north along strike from drilling used to define the pre-mining resources at Mpama North. The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

Qualified Person

Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.
____________________________________________________________________________

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith
CEO
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com
____________________________________________________________________________

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated future exploration and resource estimation activities and outcomes and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Alphamin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of future exploration and assay results and consistency with past results and expectations; uncertainties inherent in estimates of Mineral Resources, global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, volatility of metal prices, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uninterrupted access to required infrastructure, adverse political events, impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Alphamin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Appendix 1:

For sample preparation, analyses and quality control and quality assurance, see the Company's news release dated 07 March 2021 entitled "ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND POSITIVE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR MPAMA SOUTH"

Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT NEW INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold)

Mpama South Drillholes prefixed "BGH"

Mpama North Drillholes prefixed "MND"

Hole

 Easting Northing RLm

 Azi (?)

 Dip (?)

 From

 To

 Sn %

 Width Sample Position
GPS GPS (m)1 mid_x mid_y mid_z
BGH017 582535 9884822 732 55 -10 237.8 238.8 4.99 1 582,732 9,884,966 678.6
BGH018
 582535
 9884822
 732
 93
 0
 141.2 144.35 2.07 3.15 582,691 9,884,820 727.9
145.75 151 0.76 5.25 582,696 9,884,820 727.9
BGH019 582535 9884822 732 85 -5 147 152 2.05 5 582,696 9,884,837 715.8
BGH020
 582535
 9884822
 732
 84
 -15
 160.6 164.4 1.45 3.8 582,704 9,884,846 689.3
169.3 171.1 5.42 1.8 582,711 9,884,846 687.7
BGH021
 582535
 9884822
 732
 93
 -15

 109.15 110.25 3.2 1.1 582,654 9,884,821 700.1
164.6 167.32 3.29 2.72 582,708 9,884,818 687.6
BGH022
 582554
 9884785
 732
 90
 0
 75 80.53 3.99 5.53 582,633 9,884,784 729.3
109 110 1.35 1 582,664 9,884,785 729.9
119.22 122.1 2.22 2.88 582,676 9,884,785 730.1
BGH023
 582535
 9884822
 732
 75
 -15
 171.43 174.32 1.72 2.89 582,710 9,884,859 683.7
175.85 178 1.09 2.15 582,714 9,884,860 683
BGH024
 582554
 9884785
 732
 103
 -5
 127.7 129.6 0.54 1.9 582,679 9,884,749 717.2
137.95 142 1.13 4.05 582,690 9,884,746 716.2
BGH025
 582535
 9884822
 732
 55
 -20
 212.25 213.4 0.6 1.15 582,724 9,884,919 662.3
218 221.45 2.29 3.45 582,731 9,884,921 660.7
222.7 223.7 13.05 1 582,734 9,884,923 659.9
228 234.8 2.73 6.8 582,741 9,884,926 658
BGH026
 582554
 9884785
 732
 113
 -10
 103.71 108 3.3 4.29 582,649 9,884,735 713.7
134.8 136.45 3.72 1.65 582,676 9,884,722 708.6
161 162.5 5.61 1.5 582,699 9,884,711 704.5
BGH030
 582554
 9884785
 732
 115
 -20
 110 111.4 7.24 1.4 582,655 9,884,753 692.2
141.9 152.5 4.85 10.6 582,686 9,884,745 680
158 161.2 3.61 3.2 582,699 9,884,742 675.3
174.45 175.8 11.03 1.35 582,713 9,884,738 670.5
BGH032
 582554
 9884785
 732
 125
 -20
 177 178.72 1.7 1.72 582,692 9,884,684 671.3
182 188.25 3 6.25 582,697 9,884,679 669.1
190.25 193 0.95 2.75 582,702 9,884,676 667.2
194.4 202 1.37 7.6 582,707 9,884,672 665.3
203.5 208 2.67 4.5 582,713 9,884,668 663.2
BGH034
 582554
 9884785
 732
 115
 -25
 174.8 178 11.99 3.2 582,689 9,884,696 653.3
195.7 200 1.21 4.3 582,706 9,884,686 644.8
202.37 206.65 1.86 4.28 582,711 9,884,683 642.3
208 213.3 1.4 5.3 582,716 9,884,680 640.1
216.25 221.3 1.42 5.05 582,722 9,884,676 637.3
225.65 231 0.7 5.35 582,730 9,884,671 634
BGH027
 582544
 9884822
 732
 68
 -27
 212.35 214 0.58 1.65 582,729 9,884,879 634
226 229.3 1.32 3.3 582,741 9,884,883 628.4
235.45 236.58 1.54 1.13 582,749 9,884,885 625.2
BGH028
 582554
 9884785
 732
 90
 -10
 125 126 1.72 1 582,676 9,884,772 700.9
136.1 137.18 1.85 1.08 582,687 9,884,770 698.4
140.28 142 1.03 1.72 582,691 9,884,770 697.4
147.46 151.25 2.88 3.79 582,699 9,884,769 695.5
BGH029
 582544
 9884822
 732
 93
 -25
 126 128.35 4.66 2.35 582,663 9,884,826 678.5
178.9 184.05 1.25 5.15 582,713 9,884,827 657.7
193.7 196.05 3.95 2.35 582,726 9,884,827 653
BGH031
 582544
 9884822
 732
 75
 -25
 208 211.53 0.99 3.53 582,729 9,884,876 639.9
219.4 222.38 1.16 2.98 582,739 9,884,879 636
BGH033
 582544
 9884822
 732
 60
 -27
 259 265.46 7.32 6.46 582,756 9,884,929 612.8
268.53 270.52 1.02 1.99 582,762 9,884,931 610
BGH035
 582554
 9884785
 732
 90
 -25
 152 165 2.96 13 582,686 9,884,816 665
171 173.6 1.47 2.6 582,703 9,884,815 657.4
176.6 180.08 2.4 3.48 582,709 9,884,814 654.9
BGH036
 582544
 9884822
 732
 65
 0
 147.45 151.35 2.31 3.9 582,687 9,884,878 724.8
156.63 160.65 0.93 4.02 582,696 9,884,881 724.7
BGH037
 582554
 9884785
 732
 105
 -30
 154 157 3.81 3 582,680 9,884,741 647.5
194.6 197.55 1.54 2.95 582,712 9,884,730 626
207.95 211.18 1.29 3.23 582,723 9,884,726 619.3
216.25 220.15 2.79 3.9 582,730 9,884,723 615.1
222.4 226.7 1.77 4.3 582,735 9,884,721 612.1
BGH038
 582544
 9884822
 732
 75
 -30
 151.7 154.6 5.22 2.9 582,677 9,884,851 654.3
218.3 223.65 3.38 5.35 582,735 9,884,861 621.4
226.7 231.5 1.95 4.8 582,743 9,884,862 617.6
BGH039
 582554
 9884785
 732
 100
 -22
 112.08 113 2.12 0.92 582665.1 9,884,755 687.6
116.3 120.95 3.33 4.65 582,661 9,884,753 686.1
145 166 2.2 21 582,696 9,884,744 674.2
174.5 176 0.95 1.5 582,713 9,884,739 668.9
BGH040
 582544
 9884822
 732
 60
 -30
 232 233 0.95 1 582,725 9,884,922 618.2
273.7 277.05 3.79 3.35 582,761 9,884,937 600
BGH041 582500 9884847 732 55 -25 340 344.5 3.03 4.5 582,807 9,885,002 599.5
BGH042
 582544
 9884822
 732
 60
 -35
 277.35 280 1.93 2.65 582,751 9,884,922 569.4
308.5 312 0.62 3.5 582,776 9,884,932 552.6
313 315.55 1.52 2.55 582,779 9,884,933 550.5
BGH043
 582544
 9884822
 732
 100
 -10
 102.5 104.15 2.69 1.65 582,644 9,884,808 709
123 124 1.06 1 582,663 9,884,805 704.8
163.64 167 2.82 3.36 582,704 9,884,798 696.7
BGH044 582500 9884847 710 70 -35 330 334.13 1.31 4.13 582,764 9,884,941 533.4
BGH045
 582544
 9884822
 732
 100
 -20
 120.65 121.75 31.55 1.1 582,656 9,884,806 687.4
156 159.4 0.56 3.4 582,689 9,884,799 674.7
176.7 183.62 3.24 6.92 582,708 9,884,795 668.1
BGH046
 582544
 9884822
 732
 100
 -30
 195.18 206 2.85 10.82 582,712 9,884,795 630.5
212.53 215.18 1.9 2.65 582,723 9,884,793 623.7
218 220.6 7.16 2.6 582,728 9,884,792 620.8
225 226 4.36 1 582,733 9,884,791 617.7
BGH047
 582565
 9884535
 718
 60
 0
 121.58 124.57 0.91 2.99 582,653 9,884,879 739.2
147.09 148.09 1.28 1 582,675 9,884,889 741.1
BGH048
 582567
 9884509
 727
 90
 0
 140.75 143.05 0.9 2.3 582,708 9,884,496 727.7
146.53 148 0.74 1.47 582,713 9,884,495 728
BGH049 582565 9884535 718 65 -15 145.4 147.4 4.27 2 582,689 9,884,599 674.5
BGH050 582567 9884509 727 105 -5 160 161.38 1.06 1.38 582,722 9,884,469 711.7
BGH051
 582565
 9884535
 718
 40
 0
 134.8 137 2.23 2.2 582,662 9,884,630 712.3
151 156.3 1.2 5.3 582,675 9,884,642 711.4
164.18 169.45 3.95 5.27 582,685 9,884,651 710.8
171.27 172.57 4.08 1.3 582,688 9,884,655 710.6
BGH052 582567 9884509 727 120 0 205.9 207.1 1.86 1.2 582,732 9,884,385 722.9
BGH053
 582565
 9884535
 718
 40
 -15
 173.73 176.93 9.58 3.2 582,685 9,884,653 669.2
178.55 181.43 4.07 2.88 582,688 9,884,656 667.9
192.41 196.86 3.28 4.45 582,698 9,884,666 664
198.86 206.77 2.45 7.91 582,704 9,884,671 661.8
207.53 209.5 5.04 1.97 582,708 9,884,675 660.3
214.65 216 2.32 1.35 582,713 9,884,680 658.6
BGH054 No significant intercepts
BGH055 582565 9884535 718 80 -15 145 146 0.62 1 582,705 9,884,549 682.7
BGH056 No significant intercepts
BGH057 No significant intercepts
BGH058 582565 9884510 727 95 -5 153.35 155.6 1.98 2.25 582,717.30 9,884,501.20 703.9
BGH059 582567 9884536 718 95 0 165 166 3.63 1 582,732.30 9,884,528.30 714.4
BGH060 No significant intercepts
BGH061 582567 9884536 727 130 -10 157.57 159.19 1.22 1.62 582,719 9,884,525 677.7
BGH062 582567 9884537 718 95 -15 154 156 2.18 2 582,695 9,884,589 650.2
BGH063
 582782
 9884646
 829
 270
 -70
 186.25 194.37 0.82 8.12 582,719 9,884,661 650.5
197.42 202.45 1.12 5.03 582,715 9,884,661 641.8
205 209.05 0.83 4.05 582,712 9,884,661 635.4
211.13 218.9 2.06 7.77 582,709 9,884,661 628.3
220.4 222.55 0.86 2.15 582,706 9,884,661 622.5
231 233 0.87 2 582,701 9,884,661 613
BGH064 582888 9884976 839 270 -50 220.8 222.6 0.63 1.8 582,746 9,884,976 668.9
BGH065
 582913
 9885057
 819
 270
 -60
 271 275.95 2.93 4.95 582,769 9,885,057 586.1
291.56 292.56 1.7 1 582,759 9,885,057 570.9
BGH066
 582888
 9884976
 839
 270
 -60
 276 278.59 8.49 2.59 582,754 9,884,965 596.1
300 301 1.78 1 582,742 9,884,965 576.6
BGH067
 582913
 9885057
 819
 270
 -67
 295.75 300.47 3.21 4.72 582,789 9,885,065 548.1
303 304.62 1.56 1.62 582,786 9,885,065 543.1
337 338 0.55 1 582,769 9,885,068 514.3
BGH068
 582913
 9885057
 819
 270
 -50
 247 248.2 2.1 1.2 582,749 9,885,051 633.1
251.8 255.1 1.75 3.3 582,745 9,885,051 628.8
BGH069 582888 9884976 839 270 -70 321.8 324.73 3.84 2.93 582,779 9,884,962 534.7
BGH070 582913 9885057 819 270 -73 331 336.35 3 5.35 582,802 9,885,040 505.2
BGH071 No significant intercepts
BGH072
 582852
 9884845
 831
 270
 -67
 274.6 279.7 2.7 5.1 582,749 9,884,847 574
290.4 294.8 3.61 4.4 582,742 9,884,847 560
BGH073 582731 9884691 838 280 -60 121 123 0.72 2 582,671 9,884,702 731.9
BGH074
 582944
 9885130
 798
 270
 -67
 278.9 283.93 2.85 5.03 582,810 9,885,137 551.2
285.49 289.1 1.6 3.61 582,807 9,885,138 546.3
294.51 297.3 7.14 2.79 582,802 9,885,139 539.1
299.65 303.34 0.53 3.69 582,799 9,885,139 534.5
BGH075
 582731
 9884691
 838
 270
 -70
 115.4 116.65 6.76 1.25 582,690 9,884,690 729.4
119.5 120.8 15.22 1.3 582,688 9,884,690 725.7
125.09 129.8 3.56 4.71 582,684 9,884,690 719.3
162.55 164.63 8.94 2.08 582,667 9,884,689 687.8
BGH076
 582752
 9884801
 849
 300
 -40
 108 109 0.84 1 582,682 9,884,844 779.6
118.8 119.45 3.71 0.65 582,675 9,884,848 772.7
128.15 131 2.82 2.85 582,668 9,884,852 765.8
136.7 137 0.97 0.3 582,663 9,884,855 761
BGH077
 582944
 9885130
 798
 270
 -72
 316.84 321.2 2.57 4.36 582,830 9,885,130 501.7
323 328.36 2.56 5.36 582,827 9,885,130 495.8
329.06 330.13 0.52 1.07 582,825 9,885,130 492.4
335.25 337.36 9.63 2.11 582,822 9,885,130 486.5
339.77 340.07 7.07 0.3 582,820 9,885,131 483.4
BGH078
 582752
 9884801
 849
 280
 -40
 102 106 1.88 4 582,674 9,884,816 782.6
108 109 0.62 1 582,671 9,884,817 779.7
115 117.15 0.8 2.15 582,665 9,884,818 774.8
BGH079
 582852
 9884845
 831
 270
 -73
 290.15 294.4 1 4.25 582,765 9,884,842 552.6
296.3 302.3 9.46 6 582,763 9,884,841 546.1
304.81 305.7 18.75 0.89 582,761 9,884,841 540.5
312 313 1.08 1 582,758 9,884,841 533.8
316.9 321.63 4.65 4.73 582,755 9,884,840 527.5
322.57 328 5.41 5.43 582,753 9,884,840 522
328.95 329.48 1.59 0.53 582,751 9,884,840 518.4
340.68 341.42 4.29 0.74 582,747 9,884,839 507.6
BGH080
 582944
 9885130
 798
 270
 -75
 339.9 343.6 1.05 3.7 582,853 9,885,141 469.2
345 346.55 4.11 1.55 582,851 9,885,141 465.5
360.7 361 11.95 0.3 582,846 9,885,143 451.5
BGH081a
 583022
 9885299
 776
 270
 -50
 269 274.56 1.99 5.56 582,838 9,885,306 578.6
275.56 275.86 0.64 0.3 582,835 9,885,307 576
BGH082a
 583013
 9885209
 752
 270
 -50
 263.83 266.3 3.43 2.47 582,836 9,885,222 556
268.35 269.15 3.32 0.8 582,833 9,885,223 553.5
276.97 277.27 15.65 0.3 582,827 9,885,224 547.9
BGH083 No significant intercepts
BGH084

 583023

 9885299

 776

 270

 -57

 278.95 280.9 6.25 1.95 582,857 9,885,307 552.8
283.06 286.31 1.28 3.25 582,854 9,885,307 549.2
BGH085 583023 9885299 776 270 -65 294.65 298.35 0.83 3.7 582,890 9,885,304 512.9
BGH086

 583013

 9885208

 752

 270

 -57

 275.35 280.78 3.07 5.43 582,847 9,885,214 530.1
286.05 286.51 18.9 0.46 582,841 9,885,215 524.4
BGH087 583023 9885299 777 270 -75 263.75 264.28 0.59 0.53 582,946 9,885,305 525.0
BGH088
 583012
 9885208
 752
 270
 -67
 297.74 299.46 11.93 1.72 582,876 9,885,221 487.3
301 301.77 6.79 0.77 582,875 9,885,221 485.0
303.7 304 2.47 0.3 582,873 9,885,222 483.0
305.7 306 1.66 0.3 582,872 9,885,222 481.4
307.2 307.55 6.66 0.35 582,871 9,885,223 480.2
308.26 308.93 12.15 0.67 582,871 9,885,223 479.2
309.46 309.77 1.98 0.31 582,870 9,885,223 478.3
310.35 310.68 17.65 0.33 582,869 9,885,223 477.6
313 313.85 2.82 0.85 582,868 9,885,224 475.3
324.48 324.86 5.77 0.38 582,861 9,885,226 466.3
325.43 325.83 10.40 0.4 582,861 9,885,226 465.6
BGH089
 582951
 9885352
 779
 270
 -50
 198 199 4.58 1 582,822 9,885,357 628.9
202.65 203.45 12.25 0.8 582,819 9,885,357 625.5
205.1 205.54 7.96 0.44 582,818 9,885,357 623.7
217.45 218.45 31.90 1 582,809 9,885,358 614.1
BGH090
 582951
 9885423
 769
 270
 -50
 168.8 170.48 2.45 1.68 582,843 9,885,424 638.3
170.88 171.48 12.55 0.6 582,842 9,885,424 637.1
172.97 173.3 5.05 0.33 582,841 9,885,424 635.6
BGH091 582951 9885352 779 270 -65 222.1 223.5 4.02 1.4 582,850 9,885,358 581.3
BGH092 583021 9885430 752 270 -55 193.5 193.88 17.15 0.38 582,913 9,885,431 591.9
BGH093
 583013
 9885345
 759
 270
 -70
 224.25 224.75 4.06 0.5 582,932 9,885,341 549.9
225.8 226.72 1.81 0.92 582,931 9,885,341 548.3
227.7 228.3 2.75 0.6 582,930 9,885,341 546.7
BGH094
 582990
 9885055
 810
 270
 -65
 381 384.81 3.84 3.81 582,808 9,885,054 473.5
389.74 390.25 5.95 0.51 582,805 9,885,054 467.4
408.45 411 5.82 2.55 582,795 9,885,054 450.4
BGH095
 582960
 9884759
 831
 270
 -60
 391.57 399.6 4.56 8.03 582,773 9,884,762 482.7
400 401 1.85 1 582,770 9,884,761 478.6
405 411.97 4.47 6.97 582,766 9,884,761 471.9
414 414.3 1.36 0.3 582,763 9,884,761 467.2
BGH096 No significant intercepts
BGH097

 583013

 9885345

 759

 270

 -58

 242 245.5 1.10 3.5 582,879 9,885,344 555.7
247 250.1 2.66 3.1 582,876 9,885,344 551.8
BGH099 No significant intercepts
BGH100
 583013
 9885345
 759
 270
 -79
 226.76 231.27 2.09 4.51 582,965 9,885,347 535.2
233.08 235 1.58 1.92 582,964 9,885,347 530.3
BGH101
 582990
 9884975
 813
 270
 -65
 387.37 388.62 2.66 1.25 582,802 9,884,968 474.7
392.33 394.68 1.49 2.35 582,799 9,884,968 470.1
396 398.24 0.53 2.24 582,797 9,884,968 467.1
402.74 410.2 3.68 7.46 582,792 9,884,967 459.3
423.64 425.48 13.48 1.84 582,781 9,884,967 444.5
BGH102 No significant intercepts
MND001 No significant intercepts
MND002 No significant intercepts
MND003 No significant intercepts
MND004 583392 9886283 682 270 -52 524.76 525.06 0.67 0.3 582,994 9,886,250 347
MND005 No significant intercepts
MND006 No significant intercepts
MND007 583100 9886210 726 270 -75 402 402.45 0.58 0.45 582,987 9,886,211 340.5
MND009 582881 9886200 752 270 -65 96.35 96.75 2.28 0.4 582,842 9,886,200 667.3
MND010 No significant intercepts
MND011
 583103
 9886211
 726
 270
 -83
 419.26 428 21.85 8.74 583,021 9,886,194 312.7
430.6 438.9 17.52 8.3 583,018 9,886,193 302
MND012 582950 9886140 765 270 -60 64.7 65.35 12.2 0.65 582,916 9,886,142 699.8
MND013
 582945
 9886142
 759
 270
 -50
 142.7 142.98 10.05 0.28 582,852 9,886,146 651.2
177 178 1.02 1 582,829 9,886,146 625.5
MND014 No significant intercepts
MND015a 582950 9886140 755 270 -70 172.32 172.68 6.34 0.36 582,887 9,886,144 594.8
MND016 583063 9886162 741 270 -50 249.42 253 0.62 3.58 582,895 9,886,161 554.1
MND017 583200 9886170 745 270 -50 385 386 1.02 1 582,952 9,886,164 450.4
MND018 583063 9886162 741 270 -60 284.7 285 11.7 0.3 582,912 9,886,160 499.2
MND019
 583200
 9886170
 745
 270
 -64
 432.24 444 25.94 11.76 582,996 9,886,161 357.6
445 445.55 15.3 0.55 582,993 9,886,160 351.6
1. Apparent widths, not true thickness


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Alphamin Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kaimaninseln
A12GSG
MU0456S00006
www.alphaminresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap