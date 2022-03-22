Ridgeline Minerals Completes Drone Magnetics Survey and Confirms High-Priority Drill Targets at Selena Project, Nevada

Vancouver, March 22, 2022 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution, 388 line-kilometer drone magnetics geophysical survey at the Company's flagship Selena project, a silver-gold-lead-zinc carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") located in White Pine County, Nevada. The purpose of the survey was to increase drill targeting confidence along key fault intersections associated with the conceptual CRD drill target located on-strike of Ridgeline's original shallow-oxide, silver-gold discovery and the Butte Valley copper-gold-silver porphyry located off the western edge of the property. Results of the survey correlated well with the existing structural and surface geochemical model, but also highlighted multiple previously unidentified structural targets under shallow pediment cover (Figure 1).

Ridgeline has also received approval for an amended Notice of Intent exploration permit with the Bureau of Land Management for an additional nine (9) drill sites in the CRD target area with the 5,500-meter ("m") program scheduled to commence in April. Highlights of the magnetics survey and drill plan are below.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "Our team has been systematically advancing the CRD target concept at Selena with the discovery of polymetallic mineralization in multiple drillholes during our 2021 exploration drilling campaign. Extensive geologic mapping has since identified key field relationships at Selena that are consistent with other established CRD systems and, when combined with the surface geochemical zonation patterns, suggest that the core of the CRD target lies down-dip and to the west of our original discovery. The addition of the magnetics data was the missing piece to our interpretation, and we now have the confidence in our structural model that is required to go after this very exciting target."

Magnetic Survey Highlights

The 388 line-kilometer magnetic survey was conducted by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions and utilized a mix of 25m to 50m line spacings across the core target area to provide the highest possible structural resolution heading into the 2022 spring drill program: The Magnetic survey and its corresponding 3D inversion highlights north-south oriented magnetic "lows" (cooler colours) interpreted as silica flooding along feeder thrust faults which coincide with high-grade 2021 drill intercepts (Figure 1) High-priority CRD drill targets to the west of 2021 drilling are located at multiple fault intersections, which coincide with pronounced magnetic "lows" interpreted as zones of high fluid-flow and permeability (Figure 2 & Figure 3) Magnetic "high" (warm colours) in the southwest corner of the survey highlights a new exploration target interpreted as potential limestone replacement skarn alteration associated with the margins of the Butte Valley porphyry located directly west of the property boundary (Figure 1)



Drill Program Highlights

The 5,500m (~9 hole) drill campaign in April will test multiple structural intersections associated with pronounced magnetic lows and coincident surface geochemical anomalies. See schematic long sections A-A' (Figure 2) and B-B' (Figure 3)





Figure 1: iView2 Magnetics map (EarthEx processing method) highlights thrust faults and coincident magnetic "lows" associated with Ag-Au-Pb-Zn mineralization at the original Selena Discovery. The 2022 CRD drill program will target similar magnetic "lows" under shallow cover to the west.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/117607_3b03cd0174380b6c_002full.jpg

Click HERE to view a 1st Vertical Derivative Magnetics Map





Figure 2: Conceptual long section A-A' showing the CRD target to be drilled in spring 2022. Magnetics survey highlights structurally controlled magnetic "lows" which correlate closely with 3D inversion isosurfaces in the CRD target area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/117607_3b03cd0174380b6c_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Conceptual long-section B-B' located ~750m south of A-A' showing Ridgeline drill intercepts located over 4km to the east of historical Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn intercepts in drillhole BV-05.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/117607_3b03cd0174380b6c_004full.jpg

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 km north of the town of Ely, NV, and 25 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned property is comprised of 39 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's 2020 Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn discovery. Drilling in 2021 highlighted the potential to target high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Au-Pb-Zn ±Cu) between Ridgeline's original discovery and the Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag porphyry located directly west of the property. (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here)

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 163 km² exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

