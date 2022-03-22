Fidelity Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver - March 22nd, 2022 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (OTC:SAIDF) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to 9,500,000 units at a price of C$0.10 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to C$950,000. Each unit consists of one common share and a whole warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at C$0.11 for a period of 6 (six) months after the closing date. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for corporate working capital purposes.

The private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. has assembled a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru and aims to delineate major deposits on these properties that could attract the interest of mid-tier and major mining companies. Fidelity has a portfolio of four key assets in Peru and is currently focused on progressing its two most advanced projects - Las Huaquillas and Las Brujas. Fidelity is also looking to opportunistically expand its project portfolio with accretive acquisitions. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.

Dean Pekeski

CEO, President and Director

Email: dean@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:

