Imperial Announces the Results of its 2022 Annual and Special General Meeting

MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on March 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The following individuals have consented to act as directors following their election by the shareholders: Steven Brunelle, Peter J. Cashin, Philippe Cloutier, Nick Nikolakakis and Jeffrey Swinoga. In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as Imperial's auditors. Shareholders also approved, by a majority of votes and subject to the TSXV approval, the renewal of the 10% rolling stock option plan, as well as the adoption of the new 10% rolling restricted share unit plan. The aggregate number of common shares of Imperial issuable pursuant to all security-based compensation arrangements including the above could not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Imperial at the time of a grant.



ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Qu?bec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and on the OTCQB Exchange as "IMPNF" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

