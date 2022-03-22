Westward Gold Announces Change of Auditor

Vancouver, March 22, 2022 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG), (CNSX:WG.CN), (OTC:WGLIF), (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor, from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP ("DMCL" or the "Former Auditor") to Smythe LLP ("Smythe" or the "Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, DMCL resigned as auditor and Westward's board of directors appointed Smythe as the Company's auditor, effective March 16, 2022.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit report for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recent financial years and ending on March 16, 2022. It is the Company's opinion that there have been no "reportable events" as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102, a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") along with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice, have been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Colin Moore

President, CEO & Director

Westward Gold Inc.

colin@westwardgold.com

Tel: +1 (647) 403 0391

www.westwardgold.com

