Trench Metals Identifies New Radioactive Trend at Gorilla Lake Uranium Project

Vancouver, March 22nd, 2022 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC), (FWB:33H2), (OTC:NVTQF) announces that the Company has completed its evaluation of its sampling and radiometric survey at the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project. The drill and sampling program produced a total of 65 samples which were analysed. Of those samples, 18 displayed strong radioactivity, over 1000 cps (counts per second), with a total of 63 samples measuring over 300 cps. The highest sample was taken from a granitic boulder and measured 4635 cps, with other highly anomalous samples from a drillhole measuring 3400cps and a granitic boulder measuring 2852cps.

The majority of the samples were located on the eastern shore of X-Ray Lake and at an outcrop located 2.5km to the northeast. The X-Ray Lake samples closely parallel a northeast trending subsurface conductor, with an extent of roughly 2km. The anomalies identified in this survey are considered significant as they may represent an additional mineralization trend.



The radioactive readings were taken with RS-120 and RS-125 scintillometers, both of which are industry standard.

The Company is very pleased with the results of this program, which confirms the presence of radioactive anomalies on surface, and with similar values to what was encountered at the nearby Cluff Lake Mine. The Company will be adding this data to the significant historic database to guide future exploration.

Peter Born P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. has the right to acquire a 100% interest in two highly prospective uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. Higginson Lake Uranium Project which covers an area of approximately 5900 hectares and is 52 kilometers northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, which is accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project hosts two historic drill indicated reserves, totaling 4,800,000 lbs of U308.* And the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project which comprises of nearly 7000 hectares in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world and accounts for 18% of global uranium production

*The historical mineral resource estimate presented above used categories that do not conform to current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and as such the Company is treating it as a historical resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that the historical mineral resource estimate does not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Project.

For further information, contact the Company at info@trenchmetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.trenchmetals.com.

