Galiano Gold Reports A Senior Management Change

10:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2022 - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE: GAU) today announces that Mr. Fausto Di Trapani, Galiano's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") has informed the Company that he will be stepping down as CFO to pursue another opportunity.

Fausto will continue to serve as CFO until his departure in early May 2022 and will work during the coming weeks to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities. Following Fausto's departure the Company intends to appoint Matt Freeman, current SVP Finance as its new CFO, in line with the Company's succession plan.

"I want to thank Fausto for his contribution to Galiano over the past decade," said Matt Badylak, Galiano's President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has been instrumental in the financing, construction, operation and eventual joint venturing of the Asanko Gold Mine as well as managing the Company's finances. We appreciate Fausto's commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and wish him well in his new endeavor. Matt Freeman has a detailed understanding of all the financial aspects of our business and we look forward to having him as our new CFO in due course."

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galiano-gold-reports-a-senior-management-change-301508610.html

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.



Contact
Peter Lekich, VP Investor Relations, Toll-Free (N. America): 1-855-246-7341, Telephone: 1-778-729-0608, Email: peter.lekich@galianogold.com
Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P381
CA36352H1001
www.galianogold.com
