Exploration Agreement with Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation

Tempus executes an Exploration Agreement with the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation for future exploration work at the Blackdome Gold Mine

PERTH, March 23, 2022 - Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the signing of a key exploration agreement with the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation ("SXFN") in relation to the Blackdome Gold Mine ( "Blackdome Mine"), in southwestern British Columbia, Canada (the "Exploration Agreement").

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The recognition of the traditional territories and rights of First Nations is paramount to the success of our mineral exploration projects. Tempus is delighted to have executed this important agreement that provides certainty for the Company and a variety of cultural heritage and environmental protections as well as commercial benefits for the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem people."

The Blackdome Gold Mine is located within SXFN Traditional Territory approximately 230 km north northwest of Vancouver and 30 km north of Tempus' Elizabeth Project. The Blackdome Mine produced approximately 230,000 oz of gold at an average mill head grade of 22 grams gold per tonne during the period from 1985 to 1991 (see Figure 1).

The Blackdome Gold Mine includes a permitted 200 tonne per day process plant and associated tailings storage facility. A metallurgical review completed by Tempus, has shown that the Blackdome process plant will achieve high recoveries (up to approximately 95%) processing both Blackdome and Elizabeth mineralised material (see Tempus announcement 19 July 2021 for further information).

In 2020, Tempus completed an initial 5,000 metre exploration drilling program at the Blackdome Mine. An alteration study completed in August 2021 has indicated that historical mining and previous exploration drilling was restricted to the upper portion of the paleo epithermal system and there is strong potential for identifying additional mineralisation below historic mined stopes and to the west of known vein sets. (see Tempus announcement of 23 August 2021 for further details).

Tempus is planning on doing further exploration work at Blackdome. The Exploration Agreement executed by Tempus and SXFN will ensure that all exploration activities at Blackdome are conducted for the mutual benefit of the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nations and Tempus shareholders while recognizing the importance of the environment and cultural heritage within the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem Traditional Territory. The Exploration Agreement includes business, employment, and training opportunities for Stswecem'c Xgat'tem members.

In 2020, Tempus executed an exploration agreement with the Xwisten First Nation in relation to the ongoing exploration program at the Elizabeth Gold Project.

Figure 1 - Location of Blackdome Gold Mine and Elizabeth Project

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of BC (EGBC), a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

Tempus Resources Ltd.

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation

Stswecem'c Xgat'tem is Secwepemc community located in a semi-remote area on the Fraser River, approximately 85 kilometers southwest of Williams Lake. There are currently 745 registered members with a shared vision of becoming an economically and politically self-sustaining community living Secwepemc culture, language and traditions in a healthy and safe environment.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in southeast Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

