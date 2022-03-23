Angkor Resources Receives Assays on Oyadao North License, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE - (March 23, 2022): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received multi-element analysis on assayed samples of Oyadao North license.

As part of its plan, Angkor had a geological reconnaissance survey examine the area north of the Sesan river near the village of Patang on Angkor's Oyadao North license. The area is immediately east of Angkor's Wild Boar occurrence on Angkor's adjacent Andong Meas license. The reconnaissance program discovered that a metamorphic package similar to those found south of Angkor's Canada Wall copper molybdenum porphyry underlies this area.

The area was previously explored with termite sampling survey but had not been geologically mapped. The deforestation of the Patang area has allowed Angkor to gain a much better idea about the geology in the area. The existence of copper, lead, zinc skarns is quite likely. On surface there are massive magnetite, massive hematite and a small area of zinc, lead skarn south of Canada Wall. To the east a few kilometers is this Oyadao area that has a geochemical signature just like at Canada Wall. The termite mound sample anomaly is almost two square kilometers in size and is open to the north and the west.

The planned collection of these six soil samples all returned anomalous values for copper, lead, zinc, caesium, and tungsten.

Sample # Copper ppm Lead ppm Zinc ppm Caesium ppm Tungsten ppm V037088 231 49.8 122 395 0.953 V037089 208 61.4 101.5 1,005 0.944 V037090 200 34.9 83.2 179.5 0.724 V037091 150.5 66.1 80.1 671 1.07 V037092 130 49.9 171 432 1.09 V037093 51.5 18.75 144 136.5 62.4

The team's previous termite mound sampling results with stream sediment samples were anomalous. Angkor's team undertook these auger samples, some of which were six to seven meters deep to see if the subsoil and weathered bedrock was also anomalous, which this survey showed to be the case.

The interpretation from VP Exploration, Dennis Ouellette states, "The crew went to see if the geology was the same and discovered that it is! The values returned far exceed the background values for these same metals. One sample has anomalous tungsten clearly indicating that skarn mineralization exists in the area.

The similarity to the Canada Wall target area suggests that there may be a copper porphyry center in the area and Angkor will put effort into discovering its existence and full extent."

Work will now continue on the Oyadao North license over the upcoming months.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

