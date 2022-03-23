Correction to Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2022 - Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V:GRI) (OTCQB:GALOF) is announcing a correction to its News Release dated February 16, 2022, in regards to beginning trading on the OTCQB. Due to a misunderstanding in communications, the correct date for active trading on the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB") is Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The Company apologizes to our shareholders for this confusion; however, we are excited to be officially associated with the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace and what this means for our shareholders. The ticker remains the same in the United States under the symbol GALOF. Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol GRI. The Company wishes to thank its shareholders for their patience and understanding.

Galore Resources is looking forward to keeping you informed on the many exciting programs planned for 2022. We thank our stockholders for continuing to support and believe in our mission.

Please visit the Company's website at www.galoreresources.com or contact the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Corporate Communications, Drew McMillan, by telephone (210-325-7971) or e-mail (info@galoreresources.com).

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is located in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project, which covers two known historic gold zones, is on trend with Newmont's Penasquito Mine, and based on past drilling, trenching, and an airborne geophysical survey, has the potential to host several bulk tonnage gold deposits.

