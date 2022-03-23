General Gold Resources Changes Name to General Copper Gold Corp.

Vancouver, March 23, 2022 - General Gold Resources Inc. (CSE: GGLD) (FSE: 7S5) (the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to General Copper Gold Corp. to more accurately reflect the Company's joint initiatives, namely both the Topley Richfield copper-gold property and the Clark's Brook gold property.

Effective at the commencement of trading on March 28, 2022, the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its new name, General Copper Gold Corp. The stock symbol "GGLD" will remain the same.

About General Copper Gold Corp.

General Copper Gold Corp. is an independent mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is engaged in the business of exploring for and evaluating mineral properties.

General Copper Gold is currently exploring the 770 hectare Clark's Brook gold property in central Newfoundland as well as the 2,313 hectare Topley Richfield copper-gold property in British Columbia. Topley Richfield is a historic mining area with previous work carried out in 2008, 2015 as well as geophysical surveys in 2021. There are significant historical drilling intercepts and the 2021 geophysics has highlighted further key highly prospective areas that have yet to be explored. Multiple drill targets have already been identified by the Company.

For further information, please contact:

General Copper Gold Corp.

Michelle Gahagan, President

T: (604) 639-4452

E: mgahagan@intrepidfinancial.co.uk

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed name change and exploration of the Topley Richfield and Clark's Brook mineral properties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117798