Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30th and 31st. This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

"We are thrilled to host the two-day Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Investor conference, highlighting the breadth of the province's rich commodities and burgeoning technology" said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We graciously welcome the participation of Quebec's Delegate General, Martine Hebert and Associate Deputy Minister of Mines, Nathalie Camden to this signature event."

"On behalf of the Quebec Government, I am delighted to take part in "Investing in Quebec's Critical and Strategic Minerals and High-Tech Sectors Conference." This conference will showcase for U.S. and investors elsewhere some our best competitive advantages: all the minerals and raw materials required for battery manufacturing and a vast territory containing new mining opportunities with a reliable, sustainable and ethical partner," said Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines. "Our action plan on critical and strategic minerals has already yielded impressive results, not only because we have the resources, the will and the tools needed, but because we ensure that all agencies and government entities work together toward one main goal: helping companies and governments to secure their mineral supply chain. We are thankful to the New York Delegate General, Martine Hebert and her team for the opportunity and their partners OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory for this remarkable event."

Wednesday March 30th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec 9:35 AM Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec 9:45 AM Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions: Moderated by Investment Quebec 10:30 AM Azimut Exploration Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM 11:00 AM Voyager Metals Inc. Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE 11:30 AM QC Copper and Gold Inc. OTCQB: QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU 12:00 PM Québec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI 12:30 PM Vision Lithium OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI 1:00 PM Focus Graphite Inc. OTCQB: FCSMF | TSXV: FMS 1:30 PM Critical Elements Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE 2:00 PM St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp OTCQB: SXOOF | CSE: SX 2:30 PM Lomiko Metals Inc. OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR 3:00 PM Patriot Battery Metals Inc. OTCQB: PMETF | CSE: PMET 3:30 PM Commerce Resources Corp. OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE 4:00 PM NanoXplore Inc. OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA

Thursday March 31st Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec

with Sayona Piedmont Moderated by Investment Quebec Nasdaq: PLL and OTCQB: SYAXF 10:00 AM Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC 10:30 AM Orford Mining Corp. Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM 11:00 AM Imperial Mining Group OTCQB: IMPNF | TSXV: IPG 11:30 AM Geomega Resources Inc. OTCQB: GOMRF | TSXV: GMA 12:00 PM Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions Moderated by Investment Quebec 1:00 PM Tekna Holdings AS FRA: 8VB | OSE: TEKNA 1:30 PM HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ 2:30 PM Renforth Resources Inc. OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR 3:00 PM VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Pink: VRBFF | TSXV: VRB

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

