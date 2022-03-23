Simon Collins and Matthew Botell to Join Tantalex Board of Directors; Announces Agm to be Held May 2, 2022

Toronto, March 23, 2022 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) - (FSE:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Simon Collins and Mr. Matthew Botell to its Board of Directors.

Simon Collins has been in the commodities business for over 25 years. He started his career in London specializing in the physical metals markets. He subsequently spent 10 years working in Asia between Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Having held various senior management positions at Gerald Metals he moved to Trafigura in 2006.

At Trafigura (www.trafigura.com) he was appointed to the Management Board, taking responsibility for the Group's Metals & Minerals business.

He is now an independent entrepreneur, investing in commodities and technology.

Matthew Botell has 20 years' experience in physical commodity business with an emphasis on corporate structuring and business development. Mr. Botell had combined trading with the role of Chief Operating Officer for the Metals & Minerals division at Trafigura from 1996 - 2010. Matthew also oversaw the IT development of the division for ten years.

Eric Allard, CEO of Tantalex commented, "On behalf of the team and fellow board of directors, I am very enthused that Simon and Matthew have accepted to join our Board of Directors. Their experience and wealth of knowledge in the physical commodity business will help guide us as we are progressing towards our important milestone of commencing semi-industrial production of tin and tantalum in 2022, furthermore helping develop Tantalex Lithium Resources into a leader in the field of battery metal production."

Final appointments of Mr. Collins and Mr. Botell are subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on May 2nd, 2022, virtually at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), to increase the number of directors from five to seven. Notice of the AGM has been published on SEDAR on March 4, 2022 by Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Corporation's transfer agent.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Allard

President & CEO

Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: www.tantalex.ca

Tel: 1-581-996-3007

