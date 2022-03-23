Waverley Resources Announces Completion of Continuance to British Columbia

Vancouver, March 23, 2022 - Waverley Resources Ltd. ("Waverley" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, effective today, the Company has continued from the laws of the Province of Ontario to the laws of the Province of British Columbia (the "Continuance"). The Continuance was approved by shareholders of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 21, 2020.

The British Columbia corporate statute provides additional flexibility as it allows directors, if authorized by the Articles, to approve certain corporate changes such as an alteration of the share structure to effect a consolidation or share split or change the name of the Corporation.

The Notice of Articles and Articles of the Corporation are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information:

Fraser Buchan

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 473-4099

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117888