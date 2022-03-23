Fury Completes Form 40-F Filing

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2022 - Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:FURY),(NYSE American:Fury) ("Fury" or the "Company") reports that it has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 40-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 40-F includes Fury's annual information form, management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. As required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company notes that the audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm included a going concern emphasis of matter that was attributable to the Company's working capital and accumulated deficit as at December 31, 2021.
On Behalf of the Board, Tim Clark CEO and Director
For further information on Fury Gold Mines Ltd., please contact: Margaux Villalpando Tel: (778) 729-0600 Email: info@furygoldmines.com Website: www.furygoldmines.com
About Fury Gold Mines Limited Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.
