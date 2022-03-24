Kiplin Metals Looks To Expand Uranium Project Portfolio Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

March 23rd - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") announces that its board of directors has commenced a strategic review of several uranium projects near the Company's CLR Uranium Project with the plan to expand the Company's portfolio. The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist in the assessment and acquisition of prospective uranium projects.

Gil Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented; "based on the encouraging initial results on the Company's CLR Uranium Project, the Company is excited to assess other highly prospective uranium projects in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, that the board feels would enhance the Company's project portfolio. The board of directors feels the timing is ideal for expansion as the price of uranium is rising and projections are for significant growth in demand for the coming decade. It seems the world is waking up to the idea that nuclear power is the best solution to meet the world's clean energy needs."

The Company will provide updates on the timing of its expansion plans as they become available.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.



Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.