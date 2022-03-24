Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Audited Full Year Results 2021

03:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

2021 Annual Results: Achieved new record production, EBITDA and cash flow as well as enhancing asset portfolio

NICOSIA, March 24, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY2021" or the "Period") and the publication of its Annual Report for the Period.

The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report for FY2021 are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya's website at www.atalayamining.com.

FY2021 Highlights

  • Record annual copper production of 56,097 tonnes
  • Record financial performance, including EBITDA of €199.1 million and cash flows from operating activities of €148.8 million
  • Asset portfolio enhanced - Cerro Colorado reserves, optioned Riotinto East, acquired Ossa Morena, approved E-LIX Phase I and 50MW solar plant, Masa Valverde exploration
  • Paid inaugural dividend of US$0.395 per ordinary share (~US$54.6 million) and announced future dividend policy
  • Ended the Period with robust balance sheet including net cash of €60.1 million

FY2021 Financial Results Summary

Year ended 31 December

2021

2020

Var. (%)
Revenues from operations

€k

405,717

252,784

60.5
Operating costs

€k

(206,603)

(185,341)

11.1
EBITDA

€k

199,114

67,444

195.2
Profit after tax for the period

€k

132,226

30,390

335.1
Basics earnings per share

€ cents/share

96.7

22.9

322.3
Dividend per share

$/share

0.395

-
Cash flows from operating activities

€k

148,841

62,916

136.6
Cash flows used in investing activities (1)

€k

(87,531)

(30,160)

190.2
Cash flows from in financing activities

€k

1,851

760

143.6
Net cash / (debt) position (2)

€k

60,073

(15,233)

n.a.
Working capital surplus

€k

102,430

(17,904)

n.a.
Average realised copper price

$/lb

4.14

2.70

53.3
Cu concentrate produced

(tonnes)

270,713

256,001

5.7
Cu production

(tonnes)

56,097

55,890

0.4
Cash costs

$/lb payable

2.18

1.95

11.8
All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")

$/lb payable

2.48

2.21

12.2
  1. Includes €53 million early payment of the Deferred Consideration to Astor.
  2. Includes restricted cash and bank borrowings at 31 December 2021 and 2020.

FY2021 Operating Results Summary

Units expressed in accordance with the international system of units (SI)

Unit

2021

2020

Ore mined

Mt

13.5

13.6

Ore processed

Mt

15.8

14.8

Copper ore grade

%

0.41

0.45

Copper concentrate grade

%

20.72

21.83

Copper recovery rate

%

85.97

84.53

Copper concentrate

t

270,713

256,001

Copper contained in concentrate

t

56,097

55,890

Payable copper contained in concentrate

t

53,390

53,330

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8333F_1-2022-3-23.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694468/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Audited-Full-Year-Results-2021


