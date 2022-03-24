Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Audited Full Year Results 2021
2021 Annual Results: Achieved new record production, EBITDA and cash flow as well as enhancing asset portfolio
NICOSIA, March 24, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY2021" or the "Period") and the publication of its Annual Report for the Period.
FY2021 Highlights
- Record annual copper production of 56,097 tonnes
- Record financial performance, including EBITDA of €199.1 million and cash flows from operating activities of €148.8 million
- Asset portfolio enhanced - Cerro Colorado reserves, optioned Riotinto East, acquired Ossa Morena, approved E-LIX Phase I and 50MW solar plant, Masa Valverde exploration
- Paid inaugural dividend of US$0.395 per ordinary share (~US$54.6 million) and announced future dividend policy
- Ended the Period with robust balance sheet including net cash of €60.1 million
FY2021 Financial Results Summary
|Year ended 31 December
|
2021
|
2020
|
Var. (%)
|Revenues from operations
|
€k
|
405,717
|
252,784
|
60.5
|Operating costs
|
€k
|
(206,603)
|
(185,341)
|
11.1
|EBITDA
|
€k
|
199,114
|
67,444
|
195.2
|Profit after tax for the period
|
€k
|
132,226
|
30,390
|
335.1
|Basics earnings per share
|
€ cents/share
|
96.7
|
22.9
|
322.3
|Dividend per share
|
$/share
|
0.395
|
-
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
€k
|
148,841
|
62,916
|
136.6
|Cash flows used in investing activities (1)
|
€k
|
(87,531)
|
(30,160)
|
190.2
|Cash flows from in financing activities
|
€k
|
1,851
|
760
|
143.6
|Net cash / (debt) position (2)
|
€k
|
60,073
|
(15,233)
|
n.a.
|Working capital surplus
|
€k
|
102,430
|
(17,904)
|
n.a.
|Average realised copper price
|
$/lb
|
4.14
|
2.70
|
53.3
|Cu concentrate produced
|
(tonnes)
|
270,713
|
256,001
|
5.7
|Cu production
|
(tonnes)
|
56,097
|
55,890
|
0.4
|Cash costs
|
$/lb payable
|
2.18
|
1.95
|
11.8
|All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")
|
$/lb payable
|
2.48
|
2.21
|
12.2
- Includes €53 million early payment of the Deferred Consideration to Astor.
- Includes restricted cash and bank borrowings at 31 December 2021 and 2020.
FY2021 Operating Results Summary
|
Units expressed in accordance with the international system of units (SI)
|
Unit
|
2021
|
2020
|
Ore mined
|
Mt
|
13.5
|
13.6
|
Ore processed
|
Mt
|
15.8
|
14.8
|
Copper ore grade
|
%
|
0.41
|
0.45
|
Copper concentrate grade
|
%
|
20.72
|
21.83
|
Copper recovery rate
|
%
|
85.97
|
84.53
|
Copper concentrate
|
t
|
270,713
|
256,001
|
Copper contained in concentrate
|
t
|
56,097
|
55,890
|
Payable copper contained in concentrate
|
t
|
53,390
|
53,330
