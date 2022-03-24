Power Metals Appoints New Director And Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Zhiwei (Frank) Wang to its board of directors.

Mr. Wang currently serves as the Vice President of Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co., Limited. Mr. Wang is also the General Manager & President of the North America Division and is responsible for overseeing the operation of Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada Limited (TANCO), Sinomine US Resources, and all other integral business development in North America. Mr. Wang graduated from St. Mary's University, Nova Scotia, Canada and has over 10 years of industry experience in mine development, international trading, investments, and international M & A. He has worked in Canada, Southeast Asia, Australia, Eastern Europe and Central and Southern Africa and with his expertise lead and participated in several hundred million dollar acquisitions and project investments. Currently, Mr. Wang is actively exploring and focusing on the development of lithium business /projects in North America on behalf of Sinomine.

The Company also announces the resignation of Brian LaRocco from the Company's board. Management of Power Metals extends their gratitude to Mr. LaRocco for his tenure and wishes him all the best in future endeavors. He will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company.

The Company also announces the grant of 2,000,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.29 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in cesium, lithium, and tantalum. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

