Adamera Preparing for 2022 Drill Program on the Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project

Vancouver, March 24, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces it has finalized 40 targets on the Buckhorn 2.0 Gold property in Washington State. The company has submitted applications to drill 25 targets on state and federal lands.

"Drill permitting in Washington State is a very necessary and familiar process for Adamera, having submitted applications and received permits on a regular basis over the years. On Buckhorn 2.0 the project has the advantage of good access and substantial previous environmental assessments." says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO.

The targets are defined using airborne and ground geophysical methods combined with soil and rock geochemistry. The priority given to a target is based on its fit to our exploration model and its proximity to established access roads to minimize potential disturbance. The schedule for drill testing is subject to the timing of permit approvals from the various agencies. Initial drilling will proceed on projects with existing permits and will include Buckhorn 2.0 targets as they are approved between now and November.

Martin St. Pierre, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

For further details, please contact:

Mark Kolebaba

President/CEO

Adamera Minerals



Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

