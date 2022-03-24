Corrected: Abcourt Announces the Appointment of Pascal Hamelin as New CEO

Rouyn-Noranda, March 24, 2022 - Abcourt Mines Inc. (« Abcourt » or the «Corporation») (TSXV:ABI) (OTC:ABMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pascal Hamelin as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Corporation, to succeed to Renaud Hinse, who had previously announced his retirement. The appointment will be effective on April 4, 2022.

Mr. Hamelin holds a mining engineering degree from École Polytechnique de Montréal. He has over 30 years of experience in mining, project management, and exploration. He is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (Eng.) and the Professional Engineers of Ontario (P.Eng). He gained his experience mainly in the mining camps of Sudbury and Abitibi.

Mr. Hamelin has been employed at various functions and at various mining sites for Inco, from 1991 to 2007. Thereafter, he has occupied managing functions with Century Mining, Alexis Minerals between 2007 and 2010.

Over the years, Mr. Hamelin has successively held the positions of General Manager, VP Operations, and President of Metanor Resources and has been President and CEO of Bonterra from 2020 to January 2022.

Mr. François Mestrallet, Chairman of the Board stated, "I am confident that Pascal's experience, vision and leadership, will enable Abcourt to continue its growth path and deliver superior stakeholder value." Mr. Mestrallet continued, "I thank Renaud for his long tenure as CEO; he was the founder of the Corporation, which, under Renaud's leadership, acquired the Elder and Sleeping Giant mines, which are the most significant assets of the Corporation. We are thankful for his dedication and are pleased that he will remain on the Board of Directors."

Pascal Hamelin, incoming President, CEO of Abcourt stated: "I am excited to join Abcourt and working closely with the Board and all our employees to growth our corporation. My immediate focus will be on reviewing the Company's strategy to better advance our projects while maximizing return for all stakeholders. Abcourt owns high-quality assets with high potential of resource expansion in the very prolific Abitibi region in Quebec."

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Elder property has gold resources (2018). Abcourt is currently focusing on the extraction of gold at the Elder mine and on the development of the Sleeping Giant.

Renaud Hinse, President and CEO T : 819 768-2857 450 446-5511 F : 819 768-5475 450 446-3550 Email: rhinse@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations Reseau ProMarket Inc., T: (514) 722-2276 post 456 Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

