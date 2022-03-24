Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

10:45 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Atalaya Mining plc ("Atalaya" or the "Company") Directorate Change

NICOSIA, March 24, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) announces that Mr. Harry Liu has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Liu was appointed Director of the Company on 1 October 2012. In accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement between Yanggu Xiangguang Copper Co. Ltd ("XGC") and the Company dated 7 July 2012.

XGC continue to have the right to appoint a Non-Executive Director to the Company while its shareholding in Atalaya is above 10% of the total issued shares carrying voting rights as a result of an agreement dated 28 May 2015 between the Company and XGC.

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"I would like to thank Mr. Liu for his contribution to the Company. His unconditional and long standing support as a Director and as a representative of XGC has been key for the development of Proyecto Riotinto in the recent history of the Company."

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson

+ 44 20 3757 6882
4C Communications Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)		 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)		 Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)		 Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694536/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change


Mineninfo

Atalaya Mining plc

Atalaya Mining plc
Bergbau
Zypern
A142QE
CY0106002112
www.atalayamining.com
