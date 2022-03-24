Lundin Mining Publishes Swedish Prospectus for Offer of New Lundin Mining Shares in Connection with the Acquisition of Josemaria Resources

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Lundin Mining's Swedish prospectus for the proposed offer of new common shares of the Company to the securityholders of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources") in connection with the acquisition by Lundin Mining of Josemaria Resources (the "Transaction") has been approved.

The prospectus was approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) today. The prospectus is available on Lundin Mining's website (www.lundinmining.com) and will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

The completion of the Transaction and the issuance of new Lundin Mining common shares to Josemaria Resources securityholders remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to the Transaction, including approval by the Josemaria Resources securityholders at the special meetings scheduled for April 21, 2022. The completion of the Transaction is expected to occur on or around April 28, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). Trading of the new Lundin Mining common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence as soon as possible following the Arrangement becoming effective on the Effective Date subject to Nasdaq Stockholm approving the admission to trading of such shares and completion of the Arrangement.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 Eastern Time.

