First Uranium Resources Ltd. Announces Upsize Private Placement Financing To $8m

Vancouver, March 24, 2022 - First Uranium Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "First Uranium") (CSE: URNM) (OTCPK: KMMIF) (FSE:5KA0) is pleased to announce it has increased the size of the previously announced financing to C$8,000,000. The Company will issue subscription receipts of up to $8,000,000 gross proceeds at a price of $0.35 per subscription receipt for a total of up to 22,857,150 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt is convertible into one common share and one half of a share purchase warrant, each whole warrant being exercisable into a common share for a price of $0.50 per share. The proceeds of the subscription private placement will be utilized for exploration work, and acquisition and development work on the Company's Arkansas project described herein. Conversion of the subscription receipts is subject to the Company entering into a definitive option agreement with the Southwind shareholders and the proceeds from the sale of the subscription receipts will be held in escrow until the condition is satisfied.



The subscription receipt private placement will be brokered by Emerging Equities Inc. of Calgary, Alberta and is anticipated to close on or about March 31, 2022.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About First Uranium

First Uranium is a resource exploration issuer focused on locating and exploring natural resource projects in North America. The Company has one project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

For further information contact:

Kelvin Lee

Chief Financial Officer

Email: klee@k2capital.ca

