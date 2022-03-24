Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual & Special Shareholder Meeting

21:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual and special shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 38,582,531 (71%) 16,101,957 (29%)
Larry Goldberg 53,614,020 (98%) 1,070, 468 (2%)
Arni Johannson 54,051,725 (99%) 632,763 (1%)
Douglas Reeson 51,505,830 (94%) 3,178,658 (6%)
Stewart Taylor 53,853,095 (98%) 831,393 (2%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting and approved the unallocated stock options under the company's stock option plan.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company's profile on sedar.com.

ABOUT MEGA Uranium Ltd.
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company's website at www.megauranium.com.

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.
Richard Patricio
Chief Executive Officer and President
T: (416) 643-7630
info@megauranium.com
www.megauranium.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mega Uranium Ltd.

Mega Uranium Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0HGWU
CA58516W1041
www.megauranium.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap