Canadian Metals Announces Grant of Options

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Corporation") (CSE: CME) is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 1,700,000 incentive stock options to CME's directors and officers under the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation. The options, subject to the terms of the Plan, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.20 per share for a period of five years.
About Canadian Metals Inc.
Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.
Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.
