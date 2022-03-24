Angold Announces $3 Million Marketed Public Offering of Units

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2022 - Angold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AAU, FRA:13L, OTCQB:AAUGF) ("Angold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as the co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a marketed public offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering") at a price of $0.14 per Unit.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 at any time up to 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted to the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering of the Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about the week of April 4, 2022 (the "Closing"), or on such date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to list, on the date of Closing, the Common Shares and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and compensation warrants thereon.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 24, 2021 (the "Shelf Prospectus"), with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Copies of the Shelf Prospectus and, the Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Angold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of the Maricunga, Nevada and Ontario. Angold owns a 100% interest in the Dorado, Cordillera and South Bay-Uchi projects, and certain claims that append the optioned Iron Butte project.

