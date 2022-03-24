American Creek Completes Shares for Services Agreement with AGORACOM

Cardston, March 24, 2022 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") - announces that the Company completed its most recent shares for services agreement with AGORACOM entered into on July 27, 2020. Under the agreement, AGORACOM provided advertising and social media services to American Creek until July 30, 2021. In consideration for its services over the period of the agreement, the Company issued AGORACOM an aggregate of 189,544 shares at deemed prices between $0.185 and $0.31 per share representing the total value of the agreement of $45,000 + GST. The number of shares issuable and the share price was determined at the market price of the Company's common shares at the time the quarterly payments were due, in compliance with the policies of the TSXV.
About American Creek
American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.
The Company has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".
The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.
For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.
Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118080
