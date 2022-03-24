Menü Artikel
Monger Gold Ltd: Providence Diamond Drilling Underway & RC Drill Results

24.03.2022  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) is pleased to announce that its Diamond Drilling campaign at the Providence prospect at Monger North (foreshadowed in ASX announcement 21 March 2022) has now commenced. Monger North is located in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Achaean Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt, 30km south-east of Kalgoorlie Boulder.

The Company is also pleased to announce one metre sample results from 22MNRC017 of 10m @ 2.69g/t from 89m which compare favourably with four metre composites of 12m @ 2.19g/t (table 1*). These samples act as QA/QC indicators that separate sampling of both four metre composites and one metre samples is being performed appropriately without bias.

Combined with an intercept down-hole previously announced of 3m @ 2.49g/t (fig. 1*), there is a larger intercept of 17m @ 2.04g/t from 89m (4m of internal waste <0.5g/t).

Commenting on the drill campaign, Monger Gold's Chairman Mr Peretz Schapiro said "This intercept announced today is the broadest that we have found to date at a moderate gold grade open towards the NW at depth. We are hopeful that further intercepts with similar widths are discovered at Providence as it would suggests that the mineralisation found to date may be more conducive to open pit extraction.

Diamond drilling is now underway at the Providence Prospect to determine the structure of the deposit as we seek to find further extensions to this system. We look forward to announcing the results of this drilling in the coming weeks."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YRW8SUW6



About Monger Gold Ltd:

With an enterprise value AUD $1m and AUD $5m in funding, Monger Gold Ltd.'s (ASX:MMG) intention is to generate value for shareholders by directing funds raised by the Offer into targeted and systematic exploration of our Projects, resulting in the definition of one or more JORC compliant gold and nickel resources.



Source:
Monger Gold Ltd.



Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Non-Executive Chairman info@mongergold.com.au


