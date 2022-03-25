Gold Springs Resource Corp. Resumes Drilling in 2022 on the Homestake High-Grade Discovery

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2022 - Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC"), is pleased to announce that the Company's 2022 drilling program will return to "Homestake", with the objective to offset the 2019 significant high-grade discovery hole and to demonstrate its important potential. This target is in the Nevada portion of the large Gold Springs Project, where the historical Homestake mine operated at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century.

Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration, stated: "We are excited to have the opportunity, with our 2022 drilling program, to offset the discovery high-grade hole HS-19-007 which intercepted 6.1 meters of 22.88 g/t gold equivalentwithin the vein system and 71.6 meters of 0.74 g/t gold equivalent in a second zone related to stockwork veining and breccias. Drilling will focus on following the high-grade portion of the vein as well as the much thicker interval which has the same characteristics of our current resources. Homestake will be part of an aggressive program to outline gold mineralization found there and at White Point, Grey Eagle and Iris. These 4 targets form a gold belt stretching for over 1,200 meters".

Gold equivalent based on US$1,800/oz gold and US$25/oz silver. For further information on the above the results, please refer to Company's news releases dated January 7, 2020.

"Homestake" is located 500 meters east of the Grey Eagle resource and is part of the overall Homestake-Iris vein system, which is characterized by a set of north-south trending high-grade gold veins with opposing dips.

The Homestake veins are two parallel, stacked veins that dip shallowly (45-55°) to the west, while the Iris vein, 200 meters to the west, is dipping steeply (75-85°) to the east. Vein widths vary but are generally 2-4 meters wide as exposed in the historical mine workings. The Homestake veins can be traced for 650 meters along strike and become obscured by post mineral cover to the north and south.

Rock chip samples collected from the Homestake veins show values ranging from 3.5 g/t to 14.4 g/t gold and from 21.1 to 48.3 g/t silver along the 650 meters of exposure. Samples from trenching of the Iris vein ranged from 1.62 to 17.8 g/t gold and 6.6 to 25.2 g/t silver.

Relationship of the Homestake-Iris Target to Grey Eagle and White Point

Homestake High-Grade Vein Target

Homestake Discovery Hole Plotted on a Conceptual Cross-Section

Resource Update

GRC is currently working toward updating the resources at Gold Springs including North and South Jumbo, Charlie Ross, Tremor and White Point. We believe this resources update will be an important step to demonstrate the great potential of the nearly 8000 ha project. Due to the delays in receiving the 2021 final assay results and the detailed modelling required not only for the drilling in and around the existing resources, but also for the new 2021 discoveries at Charlie Ross, White Point, and Tremor, the independent engineering company will only be able to review and validate these modelling in April. Therefore, the resource update will be completed and press released in the second quarter of 2022. GRC will however be filing at the end of March, a new technical report which will include details of the 2021 drilling and geology at Gold Springs.

