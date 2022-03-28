Menü Artikel
OzAurum Resources Limited: Visible Gold Intersected at the Patricia Gold Project

03:11 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - OzAurum Resources Ltd. (ASX:OZM) is pleased to announce the commencement of its maiden 1,000 metre (m) Diamond Drill program at the Patricia Gold Project, situated North-East of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, which has so far intersected visible gold.

Diamond hole PTODH 001 is the first diamond hole drilled by OzAurum at the Patricia Gold Project.

This hole was planned to twin Reverse Circulation (RC) hole PTORC 024 that previously intersected 5m @ 37.11 g/t Au from 154m including 1m @ 90.4 g/t Au, 1m @ 63.6 g/t Au, 1m @ 16 g/t Au and 1m @ 13.25 g/t Au. Results from this hole, which has been planned to be drilled to a depth of 200m, also aims to provide valuable structural information related to high grade gold mineralisation at the Patricia Gold Project. In addition to this initial twin hole, the Company has planned a number of stepout Diamond drill holes as part of this initial 1,000m program.

The visible gold intersected has associated pyrite,chalcopyrite and electrum mineralisation hosted in quartz veining within an ultramafic unit. Gold mineralisation at Patricia is also hosted in the alteration selvage either side of the mineralised quartz veins.

This first hole is part of a 1,000m diamond drilling program planned for Patricia, with diamond drilling seen as the potential key to unlocking the structural complexity seen at the project.

Initial holes will twin previously reported RC drilling high grade gold intercepts, and information from these initial diamond holes will be used to plan deeper holes targeting high grade gold mineralisation at depth.

About OzAurum Resources Limited:

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.



Source:
OzAurum Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Andrew Pumphrey Managing Director and CEO Mob +61-419-965-976 Office +61-8-9093-0039


OzAurum Resources Ltd.

Australien
AU0000128357
www.ozaurumresources.com
