Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold: Additional Positive Drill Results From Casino Project

06:02 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corp., (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing recent very positive drill results from copper/gold assays.

Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells and Ellis Martin at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022.

https://bit.ly/121LasVegas

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109767/wrn



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Western Copper and Gold Corp.



Sandy Noyes Director, Investor Relations T: 1.604.638.2520 or E: snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com W: www.westerncopperandgold.com


