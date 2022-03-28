First Quantum Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) provides notice that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT) online via audio webcast through the Company's website (www.first-quantum.com) or directly at https://meetnow.global/MM7MLTC.
ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS
The Company's 2021 Annual Report (which includes the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis), Annual Information Form and 2022 Notice & Access Document, Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx.
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
