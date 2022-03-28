TDG Gold Corp. Intercepts 14.2 Metres of 3.55 g/t Gold Equivalent West of the Creek Zone, at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, March 28, 2022 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report results from four diamond drillholes (Figure 1) completed in the Creek and JM Zones at TDG's 100% owned, former producing Shasta gold-silver ("Au-Ag") project in the Toodoggone District, B.C.

DDH SH21-037 intersected: 26.2 metres ("m") of 1.81 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 24 g/t silver;

Including, 14.2 m of 3.10 g/t Au and 37 g/t Ag [3.55 g/t AuEq*] from 127.3 m to 141.5 m

The four results presented in this news release are a combination of infill holes to validate historical gold and silver grades to contribute to a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q2 2022 and as peripheral step-outs to the known Shasta mineralization.

SH21-034 and SH21-037 (Figure 2) were designed to test continuity of mineralization west of SH21-007 and SH21-008 (see TDG News Release January 11, 2022) and demonstrate Au-Ag mineralization in an under-tested northern area of the Shasta system (Table 1).

SH21-031 (Figure 3) was designed as a western step-out of the known Mineralized Target Zone and is further evidence of a 'mineralized halo' that extends distal from known high-grade mineralized zones within the Shasta system (See TDG News Release February 22, 2022). SH21-032 (Figure 3) was drilled to test for mineralization central to the Shasta system between the high-grade Creek Zone to the west and the JM Zone1 to the east (Figure 1). SH21-032 returned a broad intercept of 121.9 m of 0.34 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag, confirming low-grade Au-Ag between the two high-grade mineralized structures (Image 1).

1The JM Zone is best visualized as the surface trace of the NW-SE striking historical mine workings. Geological modelling of the JM Structure is underway, utilizing oriented core data from 2021 in addition to comprehensive assay and geological logging efforts.

Image 1. Mineralization Encountered in Drillhole SH21-032 from 90.54 - 96.63 m; Calculated composite (absolute, no cut off) through 91.3 to 95.5 m (4.2m) 0.32 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag [0.72 g/t AuEq*].

Figure 1. Plan Map of the JM/Creek Zone(s)

Other key intercepts in the 2021 drilling are summarised in Table 1. Drill results for remaining 2021 drillholes are awaiting completion of final assays.

Table 1. Significant Results from the 2021 Drilling within and across the Creek and JM Zones.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-031 83.0 155.6 72.6 0.56 16 0.77 incl 83.0 111.9 28.9 1.16 30 1.53 incl 90.3 97.8 7.5 2.91 76 3.86 SH21-032 1.0 122.9 121.9 0.34 15 0.52 incl 29.0 67.5 38.5 0.47 19 0.70 and 89.8 104.3 14.5 0.66 30 1.03 SH21-034 118.0 152.5 34.5 0.60 9 0.71 incl 142.2 152.5 10.3 1.10 19 1.34 SH21-037 127.3 153.5 26.2 1.81 24 2.11 incl 127.3 141.5 14.2 3.10 37 3.55 *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq. ** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is estimated to be > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Figure 2. Section 6347565 Looking North (+/- 10 m Slice), Drillholes SH21-034 & SH21-037.

Figure 3. Section 5186620 Looking Northwest (+/- 50 m Slice), Drillholes SH21-031 and SH21-032.

All 2021 drillholes were HQ sized drill core, and historical core are NQ/BQ core size. Particulars for 2021 drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 2. Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.

Table 2. 2021 Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) SH21-031 620,849 6,347,459 90 -58 172 SH21-032 621,014 6,347,459 240 -58 176 SH21-034 620,800 6,347,565 90 -61 259 SH21-037 620,800 6,347,565 90 -80 157

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 3. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit SH21-031 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-032 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-034 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A SH21-037 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

