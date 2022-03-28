Angkor Shares for Debt Transaction
The Company also wishes to issue up to 3,507,136 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share for the settlement of outstanding Debt to certain consultants and creditors including 3,240,470 to be issued to insiders of the Company.
The issuance of the Units and Shares for debt to the Creditors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.
As certain insiders participated in the Debt Settlement, it is considered to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, considered the transactions and have determined that the fair market value of the securities being issued to insiders and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101.
ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading early-entry resource explorer in Cambodia with a large land package over multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.
CONTACT:
Delayne Weeks, CEO
Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Email: da@angkorgold.ca
Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources
