Arctic Star Exploration Corp. Appoints Darryl Sittler as Director

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) is pleased to announce that former NHL professional hockey player Darryl Sittler is joining the Arctic Star Team as a Board of Director and also as the Vice President of Corporate Communications, effective immediately. Mr. Sittler played in the National Hockey league from 1970 to 1985 for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Detroit Red Wings.

Since retiring from the NHL, Mr. Sittler was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1989. In 1991 he rejoined the Maple Leaf organization as a consultant to the President which includes public relations and corporate relations. In 2003 the Leaf's honored Mr. Sittler by raising his number 27 banner to hang in the Scotiabank Arena. Today, Mr. Sittler continues his role as an ambassador to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and travels across Canada doing public speaking, autograph signings, and appearances for various companies, charities, and organizations. Over the past number of years, Mr. Sittler continues to serve as a director to mineral exploration companies' boards and has accumulated over 22 years of experience in our industry.

The Arctic Star Board would like you to join us in welcoming Darryl to the Team and we look forward to enjoying Darryl's public outreach and public relations skills.

About Arctic Star

Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 5 new diamondiferous kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The company also has a 958Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond-bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL Resources Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

ppower@arcticstar.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Arctic Star's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. In this release, it is not certain if the kimberlite discovered will be economic or not as this depends on many factors. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could affect our plans include our potential inability to raise funds as intended, and in such event we may require all funds raised, if any, to be used for working capital rather than the intended uses as outlined. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward?looking statements. Arctic Star undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward?looking statements, except as required by law.

