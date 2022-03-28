MGX Minerals Announces Acquisition of the Letain Nickel Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2022 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG) (CNSX:XMG.CN) (FKT:1MG) (OTC:MGXMF) due to the significant increase in the price of nickel, the Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Letain Nickel Project, British Columbia.

Payment terms are as follows:

$50,000 within 30 days (the closing date)

$100,000 within 180 days

$250,000 within 18 months

$350,000 within 3 years

For a 90% interest in the project. The Vendors will retain a 10% carried interest which may be bought out for $5,000,000.

In addition, work commitments are as follows:

$30,000 within the first year

$100,000 within the second year

$250,000 within the third year

A 2% net smelter return will remain with the Vendors of which half (1% of 2%) maybe acquired for $1,000,000.

As reported by the previous option holder Margaret Lake Diamonds, July 2, 2021:

"The Letain Ni claims cover ultramafic rocks that consist of variably deformed and serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite, associated intrusive mafic dykes, and fault-bound volcanic and sedimentary rocks which are part of the ophiolitic Cache Creek Group allochthonous terrain. Several peridotite-hosted zones contain fine and coarse Ni-Fe alloy grains (awaruite), which are exposed as bedrock ridges in the east-central portion of the claim group at 1,700-2,050 m elevation. Disseminated fine to coarser grain awaruite was found in serpentinized ultramafic rocks. In the north portion of the property the peridotite is massive, black in colour with fewer vein-fracture textures, however the change in texture of the peridotite appears to have little or no effect on the Ni-Cr-Co content which appears to be relatively consistent (2,000-3,000 ppm Ni, 1,000-3,000 ppm Cr and 100-150 ppm Co) throughout the ultramafic complex exposed on Tenure #1058958. Samples from the central ridge of the property delineated a 1,100 metre long discontinuous zone of coarse-grained (>100µm) awaruite. Rock chip samples (25 in total) in 2018 covered a 1 km x 1.3 km area located in the east-central part of the claims, where First Point Minerals discovered fine and coarse-grained awaruite (native Ni-Fe) mineralization in 2010-2011. Awaruite mineralization occurs in 2 different habits, fine Ni-Fe alloys or larger composite grains. Fine awaruite grains (10-100 µm) are disseminated in the serpentine matrix. NiFe alloys have a highly reflective white/silver color. Larger composite grains (100-300 µm) are a mixture of Ni-Fe alloys and lesser Ni-Fe sulphides. Awaruite (native Ni-Fe) occurrences are the main focus of economic mineralization on the Letain nickel property."

Transaction

The property is 50% owned by the CEO of MGX Minerals, Andris Kikauka and is a non-arms length transaction and is reviewable for the purpose of valuation. The Company will provide further updates on regulatory approval of valuation but believes the price paid is fair and reasonable. The further 50% is owned by John Bakus of Kamloops, BC. These two parties currently own 100% of the Letain Nickel Project.

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), CEO of MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in strategic metals, precious metals, and energy technologies.

