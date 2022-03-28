Global Battery Metals Clarifies News Release

Receives Right-of-Entry Permit for Lithium King Property

Vancouver, March 28, 2022 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML") provides clarification of certain information contained in its previously disseminated news release of March 24, 2022, wherein the Company announced that it had received a drill permit ("Drill Permit") on its 100% owned Lithium King property ("Lithium King Property" or the "Property") in Utah.

The Company wishes to retract disclosure regarding the receipt of the Drill Permit. The Company is pleased to announce that it has received Right-of-Entry land access permit ("Land Access Permit") for the Property and that the Drill Permit is pending.

The Company will continue to engage with drilling companies to determine the most efficient way to drill and sample the brines for the initial target on the Lithium King Property in anticipation of receiving the Drill Permit.

Lithium King Property Description

The Lithium King Property is located on the west side of the Great Salt Lake Basin in western Utah, adjacent to the community of Wendover, Utah. The land position consists of approximately 1,760 acres of placer claims. The Property has the potential to host a lithium and magnesium brine deposit in an existing mineral producing location in a mining-friendly state (see the Company news release on March 4, 2021, for a detailed review of the project).





Figure 1. Lithium King Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/118311_2c75070d549a6a93_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William R. Henkle, Jr., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB. GBML currently has five projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Lapoile lithium project in Newfoundland; (4) an option to lease the Sawyer Camp prospective nickel-copper project in Michigan; and (5) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement (the "Lara Property Option Agreement") with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. The Lara Property Option Agreement also provides for a 0.75% net smelter royalty in favour of GBML.

