Cortus Projects Include 17 Highly Prospective Epithermal and Carlin-Type Gold Targets Available for Joint Venture

Edmonton, March 28, 2022 - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) (the "Company", or "Cortus") is pleased to provide an update on its project portfolio featuring 17 highly prospective and road accessible gold exploration targets located in the prolific north-central region of Nevada, USA, a perennially top-ranked mining jurisdiction whose economy and infrastructure are driven by mining (see Figure 1). These targets are under shallow alluvial cover where mountain ranges transition to valley floors (the "pediment"). They are available for joint ventures to drill with the goal of making multiple significant new discoveries near existing mines and known deposits, ultimately delivering assets to producers who are expected to be making acquisitions within 2 to 5 years to replace depleted reserves.

Cortus CEO Sean Mager commented, "The Cortus strategy is based on joint ventures funding multiple drill programs to make significant new discoveries and then developing them to the point of becoming marketable production assets. The scale of our targeting model could generate Tier 1 gold assets. Of course, in Nevada, favourable economics enable relatively small and low-grade deposits to become marketable assets as well. Our goal is to have at least half of our projects under Option with drill programs commencing in the immediate to near term."





Figure 1- Map of Cortus project locations relative to major gold mines, gold trends, and cities.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6646/118315_b201e0328456da71_001full.jpg

Nevada has produced more than 200 million ounces of gold over the past 200 years*, almost entirely from the well-exposed and well-explored rocks of mountain ranges. Similar production potential is untapped between the mountain ranges in the virtually unexplored basins of Nevada, where Cortus is focused. Its portfolio of projects ranges from grassroots with a detailed exploration field program plan in place, to drill-ready with permits and bonds in progress.

The Company selects projects based on expert analysis and interpretation of tectonic settings, structural controls and hydrothermal activity within the Great Basin. Cortus has diligently evaluated projects, secured mineral tenure, compiled and organized data, and conducted extensive field work programs including (1) extensive soil geochemical surveying using the latest analytical methods designed specifically for detecting anomalies through cover, (2) gravimetric surveys to define structure and estimate depths to bedrock for drill targeting, (3) detailed ground magnetic surveys to evaluate structural and lithological controls on mineralization, and (4) bedrock, structural, and alteration mapping to define epithermal and Carlin-type gold targets (See Figure 2).

* Reference: https://pubs.nbmg.unr.edu/The-NV-mineralindustry-2018-p/mi2018.htm





Figure 2: Stages of systematic exploration methodology

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6646/118315_b201e0328456da71_002full.jpg

Accordingly, the projects have been grouped into 3 stages of exploration as described in detail below:

Stage 1

Stage one of exploration involves analyzing the structural setting, regional gravity and magnetic data, and research of all projects and producing mines nearby. Preliminary mapping and applying the proprietary methodology are used to assess the property potential, land packages are then staked, and a detailed exploration plan is developed for each project. Cortus currently holds eight projects at stage one of exploration:

Barchan Project Boone Project Cornwall Project Northeast Sleeper Project Kelly Creek Project North Ivanhoe Project Elevenmile Project Shafter Project

Stage 2

Stage two of exploration involves the collection and analysis of rock and soil geochemistry, detailed geological mapping, and geophysics, including detailed ground magnetic surveys and, where necessary, gravity surveys to define drill targets. Cortus currently holds six projects at stage two of exploration:

Cobre Project Redrock Project Whalen Project -Carlin-type target, located 11km along strike from Nevada Gold's Long Canyon Mine

-Surface sampling and geochemical analysis in progress -Carlin-type target located in the Carlin Trend 15km along trend from Gold Standard Venture's Pinion and Dark star deposits

-Surface sampling and geochemical analysis in progress -Carlin-type target located along trend from Gold Standard Venture's Pinion and Dark star deposits

-Rock samples yield up to 29,000 ppb Ag and 93 ppb Au

-Surface sampling and geochemical analysis in progress West Ivanhoe Project Paris Project Goldrun Project -Epithermal target, located within the Carlin Trend 6 km's west of Hecla's Hollister Mine

-Surface sampling and geochemical analysis in progress -Carlin-Type Target

-Ground geophysics, surface sampling and geochemical analysis in progress -located at the intersection of the Getchell Trend and Battle Mountain Eureka Trend

-Carlin-type Au and Cu-Au skarn target potential

-Rock chip assays yield up to >4000ppb gold and >29,000ppb silver

Stage 3

Stage three of exploration consists of drill-ready projects prepared to test well-defined targets. Cortus currently holds 3 projects at stage three of exploration:

Grayson Project Powerline Project Roberts Creek Project -Epithermal target located along strike from Relief Canyon Mine

-Rock samples yield up to 647 ppb gold

-Drill targets well defined through geophysical surveys and geochemical analysis

-Permitting in progress -Epithermal target located along strike from Waterton's Spring Valley Deposit

-Rock samples yield up to 84 ppb gold and 6490 ppb silver.

-Drill targets well defined through geophysical surveys and geochemical analysis

-Permitting in progress -Carlin-type target located along strike from McEwan's Gold Bar deposits

-In-soil gold anomaly measuring 3000 x 500 meters

-Drill targets well defined through geophysical surveys and geochemical analysis

-Permitting in progress

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) is a new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage projects in Nevada and an innovative project generator strategy to advance them to fruition. Cortus' team of experts uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in a top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2-4,000 metres, with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cortus Metals Inc. is a member of the Metals Group, managed by a team of accomplished professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

s/ "Sean Mager"

Sean Mager, Chief Executive Officer

Email: seanm@cortusmetals.com

Telephone: +1.780.701.3215

Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release. No assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118315