Zephyr Minerals Ltd. Provides Dawson Permitting Update
Loren Komperdo, President and CEO stated; "It is unfortunate that the current Colorado mine permitting regulations not only do not provide guidelines for water monitoring well locations but also do not allow an applicant to query DRMS as to water monitoring well requirements until after a mine permit application has been submitted. Whilst Zephyr and its environmental consultants, EAI and Bishop-Brogden Associates, were of the view Zephyr's water well monitoring program was adequate, unfortunately DRMS did not concur. Zephyr has spent considerable time and effort on the permitting process to this point, and will continue to forge ahead in its effort to gain this mining permit on a project that can be described as essentially environmentally benign. Understandably, this delay is disappointing for our shareholders, however, we remain optimistic the remaining issues can be addressed to the satisfaction of DRMS"
While the data is gathered for resubmission of the Application Zephyr will continue to build a portfolio of projects in Zimbabwe.
About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.
Zephyr Minerals Ltd. has applied for a mining permit at its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain property in Colorado, USA. After expanding its land package to 1,385 hectares (3,574 acres) the Company now controls a 12.2 kilometer long Dawson Green Mountain mineralized trend. In addition to the Dawson-Green Mountain property, the Company has acquired two Special Blocks in Zimbabwe and is assessing additional opportunities in Zimbabwe.
To be included in the Zephyr email database for Company updates please contact info@zephyrminerals.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, with respect to the use of funds from the private placement, expectations and assumptions concerning timing of receipt of required regulatory approvals and third party consents and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the exploration work on the Dawson-Green Mountain Property. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Zephyr Minerals Ltd.
Contact
Loren Komperdo, President & CEO or Will Felderhof, Executive Chairman, T: 902 706-0222, info@zephyrminerals.com