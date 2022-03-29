Okapi Resources Ltd: Enmore Gold Project Update

Perth, Australia - Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) previously announced that a diamond drilling program was expected to commence at its 100% Enmore Gold project in northern New South Wales in late March 2022 (see announcement 11 March 2022).Unseasonal heavy rain that has severely impacted the north-eastern region of New South Wales has resulted in damage to existing access routes to the proposed drilling sites, necessitating repair work to be carried out.Ongoing rain events have delayed this work but Okapi is working with landowners and contractors to complete these repairs as soon as possible. The appointed drilling contractor will be providing a tracked drilling rig and support truck to facilitate access to the sites.The drilling program is expected to commence in the June quarter of 2022.Enmore Gold ProjectThe Enmore Gold Project is located in the New England Fold Belt, approximately 30km south of the regional centre of Armidale in northern New South Wales (Figure 1*). The operating Hillgrove Gold Mine (ASX:RVR) is located approximately 20km north of Enmore and has produced over 730,000oz of gold.Gold was first discovered in the Enmore area in 1876 and intermittently mined till 1940, with mining continuing today at the nearby Hillgrove Mine. Most previous exploration has targeted very shallow mineralisation, with approximately 233 holes completed prior to Okapi's involvement. Of these, 153 holes are less than 50m in depth and only 41 holes are greater than 100m in depth.There is significant exploration potential at Enmore, with 36 identified mineral occurrences - the majority of which are untested by deep drilling, modern geophysics or other targeting methods applied across the project.The mineralisation at Enmore generally comprises structurally controlled orogenic style gold (with antimony) mineralisation.Okapi completed 10 Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes for 1,257m during 2021 across three prospects at Sunnyside East, Sunnyside West and Bora. Assay results returned significant results from all 10 of the holes.The proposed program will follow up on these results by testing for down plunge mineralisation at Sunnyside and Sherwood Prospects (Figure 2*).*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/27VL8ON0





