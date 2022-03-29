District Copper Announces Results of Airborne Survey on Copper Keg Property

Vancouver, March 29, 2022 - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased announce the results and interpretation of a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey flown over its Copper Keg porphyry copper project located approximately 55 kms west of Kamloops British Columbia. The property covers approximately 3,272 ha and is located at the north end of the Guichon Creek batholith. Highlights of the program are:

Highlights:

The magnetic survey has identified two positive magnetic signatures exhibiting a spatial correlation to the two areas of coincident sporadic copper mineralization and anomalous chargeability (see news release dated March 21, 2022).

A 2,000m wide by 3,000m long positive magnetic signature hosted in Nicola Volcanics and Guichon Creek intrusive rocks spans the Barnes Creek fault.

The survey has identified a circular magnetic anomaly underlying, the Kamloops Group, the source/cause of which is unknown at this time. The data suggests that the late Kamloops Group is bounded on the north and south by NE trending structures.

The positive magnetic signatures are interpreted to be due to the presence of magnetite related to the potassic phase of a porphyry copper system.

Magnetic Vector Inversion of the magnetic data is in progress to locate late-stage intrusive bodies exhibiting positive magnetic signatures within the chargeability anomalies in advance of a drilling program.

Mr. Jevin Werbes, President and Chief Executive Officer of District Copper, stated, "The positive magnetic signatures, and chargeability anomalies identified to date show a strong correlation to areas of sporadic copper mineralization and intense argillic alteration that exhibits a spatial association with the regional scale Barnes Creek fault system. These results have better informed our understanding of the copper potential of the project and will be incorporated into the project compilation when results of the Magnetic Vector Inversion are received prior to selecting drill targets."

Survey Specifications

The survey was flown by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. located in Langley B.C., utilizing a 100 m line spacing on a heading of 178°/358°; tie lines were flown at 1000 m spacing on a heading of 088°/268°.

The geodetic system used for the geophysical survey was WGS 84 in UTM Zone 10N. A total of 360-line km was completed. After all data were collected, several procedures were undertaken to ensure that the data met a high standard of quality. Magnetic and radiometric data recorded by the AGIS were converted into Geosoft or ASCII file formats using Nuvia Dynamics software. Further processing was carried out using Geosoft Oasis Montaj 2021.2.1.11 geophysical processing software along with proprietary processing algorithms.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-363-3506.



Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

