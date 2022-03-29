Sierra Madre Reports 22.9 Metres Grading 1.85 G/T AuEq and 24.2 Metres @1.63 G/T AuEq; Including 4.7 Metres Grading 5.64 G/T AuEq at La Tigra Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2022 - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM)(OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results in its ongoing trenching program at the La Tigra project, located in northern Nayarit, Mexico. Highlights include 4.7 meters grading 5.64 g/t AuEq in LTZ010 and 4.73 g/t AuEq over 4.1 meters in LTZ011. The results for trenches 9, 10 and 11 are tabulated below.

La Tigra Trench Intervals Area Trench From To Width Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq g/t El Verde LTZ09 0 6.1 6.1 0.98 1 1.00 El Camino LTZ10 0 24.2 24.2 1.59 3 1.63 Includes 15 19.7 4.7 5.58 4 5.64 El Tigre LTZ11 0 22.9 22.9 1.78 6 1.85 Includes 5.2 12.3 7.1 2.20 7 2.30 and 14.3 20.9 6.6 3.42 4 3.48 or 15.3 19.4 4.1 4.69 3 4.73

Notes:

Intervals reported are Trench lengths with true width estimated to be 90% or greater Length-weighted averages from uncut assays *Gold silver ratio used to calculate AgEq is 75 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au

Greg Liller, Chief Operating Officer states, "The trenches continue to deliver strong gold results in the main structures and the broad zones of more moderate gold grades are very encouraging for the development of a larger project."

In addition, LTZ02 was extended to the east as previous sampling began in gold mineralization. Additional moderate gold grades are present in the trench extension resulting in a combined length of 37.7 meters grading 0.37 gold, 3 g/t silver for a AuEq grade of 0.38 g/t.

The following map shows the location of the trenches.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Best Practice

Sierra Madre is committed to best practice standards for all exploration and sampling activities. The Company's exploration programs have been conducted following CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas Lab located in Durango, Mexico or ALS Chemex in Guadalajara, Mexico for 30 gram gold fire assay, Aqua Regia digestion for silver and multi-element analyses by four acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect plans for the La Tigra property, including the prospect of preparing a technical report containing a mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the La Tigra Property may not yield the results expected and the general risk factors related to exploration and development as are set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long form non-offering prospectus dated March 31, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

