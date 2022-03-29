Scotch Creek Successfully Completes Detailed Gravity Survey at Highlands West Property in Clayton Valley

Vancouver, March 29, 2022 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a detailed gravity survey in the central portion of their Highlands West lithium project, located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The results of the survey have revealed several key subsurface features in the central portion of the property. A well-defined graben trends West-Northwest across the property, this feature is interpreted to represent a down faulted block flanked by up-faulted edges. A strong, closed gravity low lies within the graben, this key feature is interpreted to be a well-developed sub-basin within the western margin of Clayton Valley, and as such represents a high-quality target for lithium brine exploration.

Scotch Creeks Geologist, Mr. Robert D. Marvin commented, "These results from the gravity surveys are greatly enhancing our understanding of the underlying structure to help in our upcoming seismic survey. It's a significant milestone as we can now focus on the closed basins and flanking faulted margins. Once we have completed seismic surveying, we will be well positioned for our first-round drill exploration."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company with projects located in the most promising lithium region in the world, Nevada.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118404