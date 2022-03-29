Renforth's Surimeau Property Assay Results Include 3.46% Nickel Over 1.5m
"I am very happy with these results, they support our interest in Surimeau, an interest which only continues to grow. We will soon drill again as we work to define not "whether" there are battery metals within the 6km km long Victoria West area, but instead, answer the question of just how well endowed with battery metals this "hiding in plain sight" discovery really is. We will also be prospecting, following up on the presence of lithium and REEs documented at Surimeau. I expect this property will continue to deliver excitement to Renforth's shareholders for the foreseeable future" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
December 2021 Assay Results
Presented below are the assay results for the 7 holes drilled in December. These are colour coded in order to show, in green, the broader, lower grade mineralized intervals. Within these the contained higher grade zones are given, those above an average of 0.2% Ni are in red.
|
DDH
|
From m
|
To m
|
Length m
|
Ni%
|
Co ppm
|
Cu%
|
Zn%
|
SUR-21-23
|
21
|
72.65
|
51.65
|
0.17
|
152
|
SUR-21-23
|
incl.
|
30
|
64
|
34
|
0.2
|
180.1
|
SUR-21-23
|
incl.
|
47.04
|
56
|
8.6
|
0.24
|
197.2
|
SUR-21-23
|
incl.
|
59.75
|
61.5
|
1.75
|
220.28
|
3.06
|
SUR-21-23
|
74.7
|
75.4
|
0.7
|
143
|
1.54
|
SUR-21-23
|
94.1
|
96
|
1.9
|
0.22
|
197.1
|
SUR-21-23
|
96
|
96.45
|
0.45
|
797
|
0.17
|
SUR-21-23
|
111.5
|
113.2
|
1.7
|
0.18
|
148
|
SUR-21-23
|
122.65
|
123.35
|
0.7
|
162
|
1.5
|
SUR-21-24
|
22.5
|
23
|
0.5
|
98.2
|
1.8
|
SUR-21-24
|
25.25
|
25.5
|
0.25
|
0.51
|
SUR-21-24
|
25.5
|
62
|
36.5
|
0.16
|
143.31
|
SUR-21-24
|
incl.
|
27
|
36
|
9
|
0.21
|
162.17
|
SUR-21-24
|
incl.
|
40.5
|
42.95
|
2.45
|
0.2
|
174.7
|
SUR-21-24
|
incl.
|
42.95
|
44.05
|
1.1
|
1.24
|
SUR-21-24
|
incl.
|
45.05
|
45.55
|
0.5
|
1.13
|
SUR-21-24
|
incl.
|
45.05
|
48.7
|
3.65
|
0.24
|
218.9
|
SUR-21-24
|
incl.
|
48.7
|
51.7
|
3
|
2.8
|
SUR-21-24
|
incl.
|
52.4
|
53.1
|
3.65
|
0.21
|
154
|
SUR-21-24
|
64.35
|
67
|
2.65
|
0.17
|
131.1
|
SUR-21-24
|
68.5
|
69.8
|
1.3
|
0.175
|
124
|
SUR-21-24
|
70.8
|
71.5
|
0.7
|
0.16
|
173
|
SUR-21-24
|
82.6
|
84.65
|
2.05
|
0.25
|
191.9
|
SUR-21-25
|
6.5
|
20.5
|
14
|
0.15
|
94.5
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
8.5
|
16
|
7.5
|
0.17
|
98.8
|
SUR-21-25
|
28
|
103.6
|
75.6
|
0.16
|
123.5
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
38
|
39
|
1
|
0.19
|
152
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
42.5
|
43.65
|
1.15
|
0.21
|
163
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
57
|
58.4
|
1.4
|
0.24
|
144
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
61
|
63
|
2
|
0.22
|
174.35
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
71.5
|
81.35
|
9.85
|
0.21
|
160.65
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
88
|
88.8
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
153
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
92.5
|
93.15
|
0.65
|
0.22
|
191
|
SUR-21-25
|
incl.
|
99
|
102.1
|
3.1
|
0.21
|
SUR-21-25
|
158.7
|
160
|
1.3
|
0.2
|
154
|
SUR-21-25
|
169.3
|
170.25
|
0.95
|
0.18
|
148
|
SUR-21-25
|
171.45
|
172.3
|
0.85
|
161
|
1.96
|
SUR-21-25
|
173.3
|
174.1
|
0.8
|
128
|
1.8
|
SUR-21-25
|
178.2
|
180.2
|
2
|
94.7
|
0.8
|
SUR-21-26
|
2.8
|
61
|
58.2
|
0.17
|
116.4
|
SUR-21-26
|
incl.
|
37.5
|
57.45
|
19.95
|
0.24
|
152.3
|
SUR-21-26
|
incl.
|
51
|
55.4
|
4.4
|
0.3
|
176.3
|
SUR-21-26
|
65.35
|
67.2
|
1.85
|
98.72
|
1.9
|
SUR-21-26
|
90.5
|
96
|
5.5
|
0.15
|
83.5
|
SUR-21-26
|
107.15
|
109.2
|
2.05
|
0.19
|
131.3
|
SUR-21-26
|
122.5
|
124.55
|
2.05
|
84.77
|
0.27
|
SUR-21-27
|
15.4
|
16.3
|
0.9
|
0.16
|
150
|
SUR-21-27
|
30
|
34.5
|
4.5
|
0.17
|
150.7
|
SUR-21-27
|
incl.
|
31.5
|
33
|
1.5
|
0.19
|
163.5
|
SUR-21-27
|
44
|
73.5
|
29.5
|
0.18
|
159.3
|
SUR-21-27
|
incl
|
55.5
|
73.5
|
18
|
0.2
|
151.2
|
SUR-21-27
|
or
|
55.5
|
65.25
|
9.75
|
0.235
|
172.5
|
SUR-21-27
|
and incl.
|
70
|
72.5
|
2.5
|
0.23
|
167.6
|
SUR-21-27
|
91.5
|
93
|
1.5
|
0.15
|
108
|
SUR-21-27
|
97.5
|
99
|
1.5
|
0.16
|
103
|
SUR-21-27
|
109
|
112
|
3
|
0.16
|
105.5
|
SUR-21-28
|
31.5
|
36
|
4.5
|
0.18
|
155.6
|
SUR-21-28
|
40.9
|
211.45
|
170.55
|
0.16
|
100.2
|
SUR-21-28
|
incl.
|
61.5
|
77.35
|
15.85
|
0.2
|
133.6
|
SUR-21-28
|
which incl.
|
70.6
|
72.6
|
2
|
0.34
|
214.5
|
SUR-21-28
|
also incl.
|
153
|
153.8
|
0.8
|
0.19
|
134
|
SUR-21-28
|
and incl.
|
187.5
|
199.5
|
12
|
0.54
|
138.7
|
SUR-21-28
|
or
|
195
|
202.5
|
7.5
|
0.8
|
174.5
|
SUR-21-28
|
which incl.
|
196.5
|
198
|
1.5
|
3.46
|
491
|
0.1
|
SUR-21-29
|
25.65
|
30
|
4.35
|
0.16
|
99.2
|
SUR-21-29
|
55
|
90.2
|
35.2
|
0.185
|
149.2
|
SUR-21-29
|
incl.
|
55
|
58.25
|
3.25
|
0.2
|
177
|
SUR-21-29
|
incl.
|
65.5
|
69.1
|
3.6
|
0.2
|
169.25
|
SUR-21-29
|
incl.
|
71.55
|
74.5
|
2.95
|
0.19
|
140.3
|
SUR-21-29
|
incl.
|
75.5
|
88.65
|
13.15
|
0.225
|
176.15
|
SUR-21-29
|
which incl.
|
82
|
84
|
2
|
0.32
|
213.5
|
SUR-21-29
|
183
|
185.95
|
2.95
|
0.15
|
104.6
*Assay results are as measured in the core box. Not true width, true widths are not currently known
Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.
About Renforth
Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.
In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.
Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
