Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Glen Eagle's Moose Lake Phosphate Project

15:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire
March 29, 2022 - Glen Eagle Resources, (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) ("Glen Eagle" the "Company", or "GER") announces that due to a renewed interest in phosphate as a key global commodity, which Bloomberg News has recently described as one of the best growth sectors of the economy for the next ten years; the Company has decided to bring added value once again to its wholly owned Moose Lake phosphate project, located just north of Chicoutimi, Quebec.

Many stocks relating to the phosphate sector have also performed very well over the last few months, which brings the Company to reevaluate Moose Lake and look at every possible option to increase shareholder's value by reinstating the project as a valuable asset within Glen Eagle's portfolio.

The Company will keep the market informed in a timely manner regarding future information and further development on Moose Lake.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Jean Labrecque

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street, Suite 201

St-Lambert, Quebec

J4S-1H1

514-808-9807

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0Q9R9
CA3774561086
www.gleneagleresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap