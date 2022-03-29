Glen Eagle's Moose Lake Phosphate Project

March 29, 2022 - Glen Eagle Resources, (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) ("Glen Eagle" the "Company", or "GER") announces that due to a renewed interest in phosphate as a key global commodity, which Bloomberg News has recently described as one of the best growth sectors of the economy for the next ten years; the Company has decided to bring added value once again to its wholly owned Moose Lake phosphate project, located just north of Chicoutimi, Quebec.

Many stocks relating to the phosphate sector have also performed very well over the last few months, which brings the Company to reevaluate Moose Lake and look at every possible option to increase shareholder's value by reinstating the project as a valuable asset within Glen Eagle's portfolio.

The Company will keep the market informed in a timely manner regarding future information and further development on Moose Lake.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Jean Labrecque

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street, Suite 201

St-Lambert, Quebec

J4S-1H1

514-808-9807

