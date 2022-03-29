Menü Artikel
Uravan Annouces Termination Of Letter Of Intent

20:40 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Uravan Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UVN) ("Uravan" or the "Company") announces that the letter of intent dated September 30, 2021, in respect of a proposed transaction ("Transaction") between Uravan and Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems Inc. has been terminated in accordance with the letter of intent, Uravan's expenses incurred in connection with the Transaction have been reimbursed.

Uravan will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and strategic opportunities and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is conducting a trading resumption review and the Company will provide an update as to the status of the review when available.

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Uravan's plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, much of which are beyond the control of Uravan and its management. This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining the listing of the Company's shares. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Uravan Minerals Inc.



Contact
Uravan Minerals Inc., Larry Lahusen, CEO and President, Tel: 403-607-5908, Email: llahusen@uravanminerals.com, Website: www.uravanminerals.com
Mineninfo

Uravan Minerals Inc.

Uravan Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CSQ2
CA91703R2081
www.uravanminerals.com
