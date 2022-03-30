Buscando Announces Mobilization of Crews to the Rupert Property

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2022 - Buscando Resources Corp. ("Buscando") (CSE: BRCO) is pleased to announce that an exploration crew provided by Longford Exploration Services Ltd. is currently mobilizing to its Rupert property (the "Property"). The Property is located outside of the community of Port Hardy at the north end of Vancouver Island, BC. The crew will be conducting soil sampling and prospecting on the Property. Soil samples will be submitted for Mobile Metal Ion geochemical analysis (MMI).

The program is intended to expand the soil sampling grid completed in the fall of 2021. The results of that program were successful in identifying anomalous copper to the south and west of the anomalies previously identified in 2018. Of the 163 samples collected in 2021, 46 returned values considered to be highly anomalous for copper (> 1500 ppb) (see "Technical Report on the Rupert Property" available on Sedar).

Figure 1. Geology of the Rupert Property showing the MMI sample locations from 2018 and 2021.

Kyler Hardy, President and CEO of Buscando, stated "The geology of the property is a favourable host for copper mineralization. The veinlets and stockworks identified to date, particularly at the Quarry have been interpreted to be of the same age and origin as the mineralized intrusions at the Island Copper Mine and we are keen to follow up such potential."

This exploration program will satisfy several of the recommendations provided in the 43-101, which the Company commissioned last year. The Property has limited outcrop exposure and MMI sampling has proven to be a valuable tool in identifying mineralization under cover in the area.

About the Rupert Project

The Property is located approximately 17 kilometres southeast of the community of Port Hardy and is comprised of two claims totaling 2,503 hectares. The Property is underlain by a generally southward-younging sequence of Upper Triassic to Jurassic rocks belonging to the Vancouver and Bonanza Groups. Major units include the Upper Triassic to Lower Jurassic Nahwitti River siltstone-greywacke, Lower to Middle Jurassic Holberg volcanic unit, and roughly coeval Mid Jurassic Island Intrusions. The Property was staked to target porphyry mineralization along trend from the neighbouring Island Copper Deposit, a past-producer with a long history of mining operations. The properties both share many of the same geological units that are known to host significant mineralization at Island Copper. There is also ongoing success in several geologically similar properties within the belt to the west of Island Copper, namely Hushamu, Red Dog and Pemberton Hills.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Property.

About Buscando Resources Corp.

Buscando Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper properties in Canada. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rupert Property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Qualified Person

Mr. Cam Bartsch, P. Geo., technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

