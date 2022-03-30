Silver Bear Announces Resignation of Director

Silver Bear Resources Plc ("Silver Bear" or the "Company") (TSX: SBR) announces that Mr. Paul D Gualtieri has voluntarily resigned as a director of the Company and the Chair of its Joint Committee, effective 29 March 2022, for personal reasons.

Vadim Ilchuk, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Gualtieri for his contributions to Silver Bear's growth and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."

The Company continues its search for suitable and independent directors to join the Board and expects to have potential candidates to appoint in the near future.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Company achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005506/en/

Contact

Vadim Ilchuk

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: +7 985 866 8877

info@silverbearresources.com