IperionX Files Registration Statement for Proposed U.S. Listing

IperionX Ltd. ("IperionX" or "Company") (ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce positive progress on its proposed U.S. listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

IperionX has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F to register its ordinary shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and has made an application to list its American depositary shares ("ADSs") on Nasdaq, with each ADS representing ten (10) ordinary shares of the Company.

Listing on Nasdaq in the United States will enhance the visibility and accessibility of IperionX to the extensive U.S. market of retail and institutional investors and allow investors to trade IperionX's ADSs in U.S. dollars during normal U.S. trading hours. A wide range of U.S. based investor meetings to support the listing will commence this week.

IperionX will maintain its existing listing of ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the same symbol "IPX."

The registration statement remains subject to review by the SEC staff. IperionX's registration of the ADSs representing ordinary shares, if approved, would allow its ADSs to be listed on Nasdaq. A copy of the Form 20-F registration statement filed with the SEC will also be filed with ASX.

The SEC registration and Nasdaq listing process does not include any capital raising.

About IperionX

IperionX's mission is to be the leading developer of low-carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX's titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products which are sustainable, 100% recyclable, low-carbon intensity and at product qualities which exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, located in Tennessee, U.S., which is the largest titanium resource in North America and also rich in rare earth minerals.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

